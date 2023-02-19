Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

STL Recording Artist BADHABITS555 Releases 'Before I Fall' Single

The single is produced by another artist in the Saint Louis scene Ethan Healey.

Feb. 19, 2023  

STL Recording Artist BADHABITS555 Releases 'Before I Fall' Single

St. Louis based alternative recording artist Roman Richey, (professionally known as (Badhabits555) recently dropped a 3 part single Friday titled "Before I Fall" produced by another fresh artist in the Saint Louis scene Ethan Healey.

The song itself beings with a synth introduction that pulls the listener in. When the production begins to rise, it drops into what becomes a head moving dancehall song. Emotions are as felt as they are heard within the performance of from the artist himself. The vocals are accompanied with a heavy & swinging drum pattern that gives the listener a unique experience overall.

Habits gloomy ambiance is enjoyable to listen to in the moment even if it doesn't leave as much of an emotional stamp as other works in this genre. He exudes his vocal prowess to express emotions of past relationships & attempting to shine light on a future that is unforeseen. In contrast from past releases, this artist appears more polished, present, & articulate on the negative.

Before I Fall equally demonstrates that this artist isn't afraid to dabble into different sounds as some might think, listen close and fans will see what he is striving to enjoy at the time.



Tedeschi Trucks Band Comes to the Fabulous Fox This Summer Photo
Tedeschi Trucks Band Comes to the Fabulous Fox This Summer
Emporium and Fox Concerts have announced Tedeschi Trucks Band will return to the Fabulous Fox Theatre on Saturday, July 22 at 7:30 p.m.
Prism Theatre Company Presents DOUBT: A PARABLE This Spring Photo
Prism Theatre Company Presents DOUBT: A PARABLE This Spring
 Prism Theatre Company presents Doubt: a parable, John Patrick Shanley’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play, this Spring at the Kranzberg Black Box Theatre! 
Tony Award-Winning Musical TOOTSIE Comes to the Fabulous Fox Theatre This March Photo
Tony Award-Winning Musical TOOTSIE Comes to the Fabulous Fox Theatre This March
TOOTSIE, the hilarious Tony Award-winning musical, coming to the Fabulous Fox Theatre in St. Louis for a limited two week engagement from March 21 – April 2.
GRAND HORIZONS Regional Premiere to Open at Moonstone Theatre Company in March Photo
GRAND HORIZONS Regional Premiere to Open at Moonstone Theatre Company in March
Moonstone Theatre Company will present the regional premiere of Grand Horizons by Bess Wohl at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center March 16 - April 2.

More Hot Stories For You


Tedeschi Trucks Band Comes to the Fabulous Fox This SummerTedeschi Trucks Band Comes to the Fabulous Fox This Summer
February 17, 2023

Emporium and Fox Concerts have announced Tedeschi Trucks Band will return to the Fabulous Fox Theatre on Saturday, July 22 at 7:30 p.m.
Prism Theatre Company Presents DOUBT: A PARABLE This SpringPrism Theatre Company Presents DOUBT: A PARABLE This Spring
February 16, 2023

 Prism Theatre Company presents Doubt: a parable, John Patrick Shanley’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play, this Spring at the Kranzberg Black Box Theatre! 
Tony Award-Winning Musical TOOTSIE Comes to the Fabulous Fox Theatre This MarchTony Award-Winning Musical TOOTSIE Comes to the Fabulous Fox Theatre This March
February 14, 2023

TOOTSIE, the hilarious Tony Award-winning musical, coming to the Fabulous Fox Theatre in St. Louis for a limited two week engagement from March 21 – April 2.
GRAND HORIZONS Regional Premiere to Open at Moonstone Theatre Company in MarchGRAND HORIZONS Regional Premiere to Open at Moonstone Theatre Company in March
February 14, 2023

Moonstone Theatre Company will present the regional premiere of Grand Horizons by Bess Wohl at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center March 16 - April 2.
Comedian and REAL TIME Host Bill Maher To Perform Live at the Fabulous Fox Theatre, October 7Comedian and REAL TIME Host Bill Maher To Perform Live at the Fabulous Fox Theatre, October 7
February 13, 2023

Emmy- nominated comedian BILL MAHER will bring his stand up tour to the Fabulous Fox Theatre in St. Louis on Saturday, October 7 at 8:00 p.m.
share