STAGES St. Louis Making Face Masks And “Ear Savers” For Community

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, STAGES St. Louis has chosen to give back to the St. Louis community by making face masks and "Ear Saver" head bands. More than 250 face masks and 300 head bands have already been built and distributed to donors, local hospitals, and members of the STAGES family.

Working remotely and despite changes to the upcoming 2020 Season, it is their goal to give back to the community that has supported the STAGES organization since its inaugural season in 1987. With this in mind, under the leadership of Resident Costume Designer Brad Musgrove and Technical Director Josh Aune, the process of creating face masks and head bands began.

As the CDC is now highly suggesting citizens wear face masks while in public, STAGES wants to provide these masks as a gift to its family of supporters, donors, audience members, artists and technicians, and staff. The masks are constructed using remnants of STAGES costume fabric, so not only will they keep the community safe, but they also represent unique parts of STAGES history. Donors and patrons were contacted via email or phone and provided instructions on how to receive their masks via contact-less pickup at the Kent Center for Theatre Arts in Chesterfield.

"The STAGES community of supporters have made our work possible for 34 Seasons. During this difficult time, we are honored to give back by providing complimentary masks to those who have done so much for us," Executive Producer Jack Lane said.

Additionally, STAGES has contributed resources towards the construction of more than 300 "Ear Saver" head bands that have been delivered to Mercy Hospitals, St. Louis University Hospital, Siteman Cancer Center, and Barnes Jewish Hospital. Designed and shared by 12-year old Quinn Callander, the "Ear Saver" head bands are becoming essential for healthcare workers. The device is placed on the back of the head and allows a face mask to be attached to it rather than the ears, removing the strain and irritation caused by long term wear.

A 3D printer owned by STAGES produces approximately 50 headbands per day and materials have been donated to print approximately 2,000 more. The plan is to deliver these to more hospitals as well as local fire departments and first responders.

For more COVID-19 announcements, please visit us on Facebook, Instagram and our website.





