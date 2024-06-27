STAGES St. Louis Announces Full Casting for DISNEY'S NEWSIES

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



STAGES St. Louis has announced the full cast of their 2024 production of Disney’s NEWSIES, performing July 26- August 25 at The Ross Family Theatre at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center. The show will be led by Daniel Marconi as Jack Kelly and Taylor Quick as Katherine. St. Louis’ Matthew Cox will be making his STAGES St. Louis Debut when he takes on the role of Crutchie.

Steve Bebout, immediately off of his St. Louis Theatre Circle win as Best Director of a Comedy for last year’s hit show CLUE, will return to STAGES to direct Disney’s NEWSIES. Bebout’s CLUE set box office records as the best-selling production in the history of STAGES St. Louis. Choreography will be created by STAGES newcomer, Lindsay Joy Lancaster.

Here is the full casting announcement for Disney’s NEWSIES:

Daniel Marconi (Jack Kelly) has appeared in the hit Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd (2023) and Mary Poppins (2006) as well as the off-Broadway world premieres of The Butcher Boy and Made by God. His regional credits include The Outsiders (La Jolla), Tick, Tick...Boom! (George Street), and A Wonderful Life (Paper Mill). Marconi’s TV/film credits include Bull, The Blacklist, Boardwalk Empire, Law and Order, and Daniel Isn’t Real.

Taylor Quick (Katherine) is overjoyed to be returning to STAGES after her debut as Shelby in Steel Magnolias. Quick has dazzled audiences across the country with performances including understudy Anya/Young Anastasia in Anastasia (1st Broadway National Tour); Peggy in 42nd Street (Maltz Jupiter); Millie in Thoroughly Modern Millie (Goodspeed); Sandy in Grease (Fulton); Amalia in She Loves Me (Link Theatre); Liesl in The Sound of Music (Fulton, MSMT); Laurey in Oklahoma! (Ogunquit); Penny in Hairspray (Maltz Jupiter); and Flaemmchen in Grand Hotel (Lyric Stage). Her film credits include God’s Not Dead 2. Quick has performed as a featured soloist with Lancaster Symphony’s Broadway at Long’s Park and was named the 2012 Distinguished Young Woman Arizona.

Christopher Gurr (Pulitzer) has appeared in many Broadway productions including Parade, Cats (revival), Tuck Everlasting, Kinky Boots, Amazing Grace, and All the Way. Gurr’s off-Broadway credits include Cyrano and Arturo Ui, and his national tour credits include Memphis and Spamalot. Gurr has appeared in multiple television roles such as guest-starring on Madame Secretary, Elsbeth, Soul Santa, Gilded Age, and The Good Fight, and recurring as Godwin Page on NBC’s The Blacklist, Dr. Leed on Tyler Perry’s Sistas for BET, and as Marius on A Murder at the End of the World for FX.

Richard Spitaletta (Davey) is an actor/writer whose national tours and off-Broadway credits include Something Rotten! (national tour), The Lightning Thief (national tour), and Me the People (Triad Theatre, NYC). Spitaletta’s regional credits include productions of Footloose, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Sweeney Todd, Into the Woods, and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. His comedic play Board of Ed premiered in NYC this spring and had a sold-out run at The Wild Project, and his short film DROPPED wrapped in May.

Matthew Cox (Crutchie) couldn't be happier to be making his STAGES debut! Born and raised in St. Louis, Matthew is currently working as Artistic Associate at The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis. His recent credits include Into the Woods (New Jewish Theatre), A Texas Romance (Ensemble Stage), and Seminar (Webster Conservatory). Matthew will be returning to STAGES as Younger Brother in Ragtime.

Anita Jackson (Medda Larkin) is a graduate of AMDA in New York City. She played Caroline in Caroline or Change, The Lady in Blues in the Night, and Mother Shaw in Crowns at the St. Louis Black Rep; Bertha in the Tennessee Williams Festival’s Hello from Bertha. She was also seen as a nun in the 2023 MUNY production of Sister Act. Anita just released her first jazz album on March 29th called Life is Beautiful.

Making his STAGES mainstage debut, Davin Wade will be playing the role of Les.

Additional Newsies members include James Caposito, Joah Ditto, Paul Giarrantano, Kayleigh Hegarty, Kyle Holmes, Philly Kang, Noah James Lentini, Giuseppe Little, Avery Martin, Lena Matthews, Eddie Olmo II, Carson Hampton Palmer, PJ Palmer, Ronan Ryan, Alyssa Sayuk, TJ Staten, and Hazel Vogel. Rounding out the ensemble are Patrick Blindauer, AnnEliza Canning-Skinner, John Flack, Danny Grumich, Steve Isom, and Mark Saunders. The off-stage swings for this production include Brittany Ambler and Jonathan Kwock.

Disney’s Newsies is the smash-hit, crowd-pleasing, Tony Award- winning musical that marks the first Disney production to be featured in STAGES’ mainstage season! This rousing tale takes the audience to New York City where a band of newsboys, led by the charismatic Jack Kelly, become unlikely heroes as they stand up to the titans of the publishing industry. Along the way, they learn what it means to come together, fight for what they believe in, and truly seize the day. Disney’s Newsies is an uplifting story fit for every member of the family and packed with non- stop fun and a timeless message.

Tickets for the 2024 Season are on sale now. Click the link below for more information, or to purchase tickets.

