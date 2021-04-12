SPOTLIGHT ON... WOMEN WRITING: PRISM'S FESTIVAL OF NEW WORKS Seeks Submissions

The mission of St. Louis' newest professional performing arts organization, Prism Theatre Company, is to promote the work of women and emerging artists, on stage and off, through the lens of theatre for the new world. They produce both new and classic works in an atmosphere of inclusivity, where artists from all walks of life can come together to explore our common humanity. Prism is creative collaboration, without the cliques.

To that end, Prism is currently seeking submissions for new plays by women playwrights based in Missouri or Illinois for "Spotlight on... Women Writing: Prism's Festival of New Works." Prism is accepting non-musical plays of any length that feature 2 - 15 characters. All submissions must be received by 11:59 p.m. CST on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Visit prismtheatrecompany.org for full submission guidelines.

Prism's search for the most talented playwrights in the region will culminate with the inaugural season of a series of staged readings this summer (dates TBA), featuring some of St. Louis' favorite actors and exciting, emerging artists. COVID safety guidelines will be strictly followed for in-person readings, and a virtual option will also be offered. Details on the festival are available on Prism's website, Instagram, and Facebook page.

Prism Theatre Company is the brainchild of Trish Brown and Joy Addler, St. Louis-based theatre-makers and longtime collaborators.

Trish Brown, a professional director, actress, and theatre educator, has directed regionally, as well as in Canada. She is a proud associate member of SDC, the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society. She holds an MFA in Directing from the Chicago College of Performing Arts at Roosevelt University and worked professionally in Chicago for a number of years before returning to the St. Louis area. A process-based, ensemble director, Trish is trained in and utilizes a number of acting methods in her work while specializing in the Michael Chekhov technique. She is a founding member of The Moving Dock Theatre Company, a Chicago-based company dedicated to the actor's creative process through the use of the Chekhov technique. Theatre education is also a passion of Trish's and she has taught in regional arts programs such as COCA in St. Louis and Hinsdale Center for the Arts in Chicago. She is now a Professor of Theatre at Principia College. Her educational productions have won numerous recognitions, including two Best Production for the State of Illinois awards from the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival. Trish also loves directing film and coaching actors for stage and screen.

Joy Addler is a St. Louis area stage manager, company manager, and nonprofit professional. A proud graduate of The Conservatory of Theatre Arts at Webster University, Joy has a BFA in Stage Management and is currently pursuing her Master's degree in Nonprofit Management. She is also a member of the Actor's Equity Association. Currently, Joy works as the Performing Arts Manager for Variety the Children's Charity, overseeing their inclusive chorus and dance programs throughout the year, as well as serving as the Company Manager and Production Stage Manager for their annual Variety Theatre production. In addition to her work at Variety, Joy works as a freelance AEA stage manager throughout the St. Louis area.

Addler and Brown began work on Prism Theatre Company over 18 months ago in a pre-pandemic world. The company was a long-time dream of these partners who wanted to provide a home for artists from all walks of life to shine, especially women. "As members of the St. Louis theatre community, and in talking to our friends in the community, we noticed a gap in the opportunities for women to really be at the forefront," says Joy Addler, Prism's Managing Director. "We want to provide a safe space for the voices of women to really shine and take center stage." Though the company's mission puts women at the forefront, men are also an important part of Prism's work. "We love all artists and welcome men into Prism, as actors, technicians, directors, designers, and Board members. Nothing at Prism is exclusionary," says Trish Brown, Prism's Artistic Director.

Prism is also designed as a home for new and emerging artists. "Because I'm passionate about theatre education, fostering new and emerging artists was an important aspect of Prism," says Brown. "I remember graduating from college with my BA in Theatre and wondering, 'OK, what now'? It was difficult to break into the theatre scene in a meaningful way. Few companies were open to mentoring young artists at that time. We want Prism Theatre Company to be a place where emerging artists can work with kind, collaborative, seasoned professionals so they can learn, grow, build their resumes, and make connections."

Theatre artists who are interested in joining Prism's Board of Directors or Company may contact Prism at prismtheatrecompany@gmail.com. Prism invites actors to like us on Facebook for access to audition details for the festival and for future productions. Women playwrights interested in submitting their unproduced scripts for consideration to "Spotlight on... Women Writing: Prism's Festival of New Works" can find full details on Prism's website.