SEX DIARIES OF AN EX-CATHOLIC Comes to Greenfinch Theater and Dive

Internationally produced playwright and St. Louis native Abigail Jensen will present her acclaimed Sex Diaries of an Ex-Catholic at Greenfinch Theater and Dive starting on December 20 at 7:30 PM.

When the devout Joan begins to doubt her faith, she dives head first into the world of casual sex. Through threesomes and foot fetishes, she must compensate for her lack of sex education but is confronted by dismal sexual healthcare in the US. This show, in which faith gets freaky, takes the audience on a journey that climaxes... well, when Joan does.

Sex Diaries of an Ex-Catholic premiered in 2023 at the Alasdair Cameron Festival in Glasgow, Scotland, and later ran at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. It was most recently performed in New York City, developed with support from The Center at West Park at the 2024 Evolution Festival.

Hailed by Edinburgh Guide for having "beautifully blended sanctity and sincerity-and also hilarity," this four-star play features Abigail Jensen, a graduate of the University of Glasgow's Playwriting and Dramaturgy program, as Joan. The cast is rounded out by Declan Rhodes (credits with the national tour of Peppa Pig, Branson Regional Arts Council) and Courtney Hittle (Girgisaur Productions, No Divide KC), who portray the parade of eccentric strangers-and some fellow ex-Catholics-who meet Joan along the way. The show's snarky stage manager is played by Lillian Hilmes, an alum of The Juilliard School Professional Apprentice Program.

