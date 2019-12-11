Robert Dubac's IDIOCRACY Comes to The Playhouse at Westport Plaza

Robert Dubac returns to the Playhouse @ Westport Plaza stage with his hilarious, intelligent Off-Broadway solo hit, IDIOCRACY, December 27-30. Tickets may be purchased through MetroTix at metrotix.com or by phone at 314-534-1111. Additionally, tickets will also be available at the Playhouse @ Westport Plaza box office one hour prior to show time. All seats are $50.

The New York Times raves, "Riding shotgun with intelligence and absurdity, IDIOCRACY crashes head first into the barriers of sex, race, religion, politics and the media. It may be offensive to some but there's laughter for all!"

Having been brainwashed by a culture that worships Kardashians over character, delusion over truth and selfies over self-effacement, Dubac begins his journey with one simple question: Who am I? What do I believe? What's the point? Okay, that's three questions, but suffice to say, he has no answers. Just voices. Inner voices who come to life with precision and wit. One by one they pull him into a hysterical alternative universe of critical thought in search of the bigger picture.

IDIOCRACY is a fast-paced, hilarious production that combines satire and theater into what is being described by critics as: "A terrific show, witty and incisive, provocative and smart, an erudite comic trek" (Denver Post), "Dubac is a master of his craft" (Huffington Post). Comedian Dana Carvey declares, "If funny were a religion, Bob is nothing short of a miracle!" And, Kevin Nealon adds, "Start laughing really hard now or you're going to miss a lot from laughing so hard during the show!"

In IDIOCRACY Dubac portrays, Robert, an everyman who has lost sight of the bigger picture. He's been bombarded by so much hype and spin he can't remember who he is or what he believes. Does he have a purpose? Can he think for himself? Is the truth in the details or in the pudding? He hasn't a clue. He racks his brain searching for answers, but finds nothing but voices.

Robert Dubac belongs to a unique breed of humorists, bringing to mind the best of Lily Tomlin and Mark Twain. He creates characters that boggle our minds with biting wit and rapid-fire satire while simultaneously crafting a simple story that binds us all together. His ability to combine the raucous laughter of stand-up comedy with the startling thrill of live theater continues to fill seats everywhere.

The Playhouse @ Westport Plaza is located at 635 Westport Plaza in Maryland Heights, Missouri and is a venue filling a niche for a variety of Broadway and Off-Broadway entertainment that would otherwise not find its way to the St. Louis area. Programming at the venue is offered at affordable ticket pricing so that anyone can have dinner at one of the many restaurants in the area as well as see a great show. For additional information on upcoming events and to download high resolution photos, please visit www.playhouseatwestport.com.





