Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: ST. LOUIS WOMAN at The Midnight Company At .Zack Theatre

Review: ST. LOUIS WOMAN at The Midnight Company At .Zack Theatre

Laka pays tribute to influential St. Louis Women in The Midnight Company's Production

St. Louis News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 07, 2022  

The Midnight Company opened its world premiere production of ST. LOUIS WOMAN Thursday night at .Zack Theatre. ST. LOUIS WOMAN is a one-woman cabaret-style show starring Laka and is a celebration of phenomenal female talent who put St. Louis on the map with their music and art. Written by Joe Hanrahan, the musical review is a tribute to Josephine Baker, Tina Turner, Willie Mae Ford Smith, Katherine Dunham, Fontella Bass, Ann Peebles and Maya Angelou. Laka performs their music, dance and poetry while presenting their contributions to society as artists and activists.

Hanrahan's script provides a nostalgic look at St. Louis through the 1900s and the compelling lives of incredibly talented woman. His script is more than just a historic look at some famous St. Louis Women. It is an important lesson in St. Louis Black history, examining the lives of strong African American women who helped shape and improve this world for all women, especially women of color.

Laka's effective portrayal of more than a half-dozen real live artists is due to her ability to disappear into these women, allowing their spirit to inhabit her body. Her versatility allows her to span a century of music performing gospel, jazz, blues, R&B, and rock-and-roll. When she rips into the Music of Tina Turner, Fontella Bass and Ann Peebles at the beginning of the second act, her vocals blow the roof off the theater.

Michael Musgrave-Perkins' home movie-like video design compliments the nostalgic feel, invokes civic pride and places the audience in turn of the century St. Louis through 1960s St. Louis, 1920s Paris, and Europe during the Nazi invasion. Liz Henning's costume design is elegant, sumptuous, sparkling, and dazzling, spanning decades to enhance Laka's portrayal of these influential women.

ST. LOUIS WOMAN is more than a simple cabaret review. It is an essay of rich history that honors the contributions of women of color who all have one thing in common, St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS WOMAN plays at the .Zack Theatre through October 22nd. For more information visit midnightcompany.com. To purchase tickets, visit metrotix.com.





From This Author - James Lindhorst

Jim Lindhorst has been a theater enthusiast for nearly 5-decades. He was bitten by the theater bug as a young teen while sitting in the last row of the upper balcony to see the first national tour ... (read more about this author)


Review: ST. LOUIS WOMAN at The Midnight Company At .Zack TheatreReview: ST. LOUIS WOMAN at The Midnight Company At .Zack Theatre
October 7, 2022

Hanrahan’s script provides a nostalgic look at St. Louis through the 1900s and the compelling lives of incredibly talented woman. His script is more than just a historic look at some famous St. Louis Women. It is an important lesson in St. Louis Black history, examining the lives of strong African American women who helped shape and improve this world for all women, especially women of color. Laka’s effective portrayal of more than a half-dozen real live artists is due to her ability to disappear into these women, allowing their spirit to inhabit her body. Her versatility allows her to span a century of music performing gospel, jazz, blues, R&B, and rock-and-roll. When she rips into the Music of Tina Turner, Fontella Bass and Ann Peebles at the beginning of the second act, her vocals blow the roof off the theater.
STAGES ST. LOUIS ANNOUNCE THEIR 2023 SEASON at STAGES St. Louis In The Ross Family Theater At The Kirkwood Performing Arts CenterSTAGES ST. LOUIS ANNOUNCE THEIR 2023 SEASON at STAGES St. Louis In The Ross Family Theater At The Kirkwood Performing Arts Center
September 16, 2022

STAGES St. Louis has announced that their 2023 Season at The Ross Family Theatre at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center will include Elton John & Tim Rice’s AIDA; the classic whodunnit, CLUE; and the Grand Finale of the season, the rock ‘n roll musical smash, MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET. 
Review: A CHORUS LINE at STAGES St. Louis In The Ross Family Theater At The Kirkwood Performing Arts CenterReview: A CHORUS LINE at STAGES St. Louis In The Ross Family Theater At The Kirkwood Performing Arts Center
September 15, 2022

The actors in this production do a magnificent job conveying their characters stories with acting choices that are credible and believable. STAGES St. Louis’ production succeeds because the audience connects with each of the dancers portrayed including those who may not initially seem warm or likeable. By the end of the production, the audience is rooting for all the auditioning dancers to win the job and feels the joy and disappointment for each because their stories have induced a personal connection.
Previews: FIRST LOOK: A CHORUS LINE at STAGES St. Louis In The Ross Family Theatre At The Kirkwood Performing Arts CenterPreviews: FIRST LOOK: A CHORUS LINE at STAGES St. Louis In The Ross Family Theatre At The Kirkwood Performing Arts Center
September 14, 2022

STAGES St. Louis presents its final show of the season, A CHORUS LINE, in the Ross Family Theatre at the Kirwood Performing Arts Center. A CHORUS LINE opens Wednesday, September 14th. Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and 9 Tony Awards, the show tells the heartbreaking and exhilirating story of a group of dancers auditioning to land a spot in a Broadway chorus.
Review: THE AFRICAN COMPANY PRESENTS RICHARD III at The Black Rep At The Edison Theater On The Washington University CampusReview: THE AFRICAN COMPANY PRESENTS RICHARD III at The Black Rep At The Edison Theater On The Washington University Campus
September 11, 2022

Each member of the cast disappears into their character to tell Carlyle Brown’s story. Standout Coda Boyce as Ann Johnson captivates the audience with her first appearance on stage and provides a consistent performance throughout both acts. In her characterization, she struggles to separate her characters, Ann in Richard III versus her Ann Johnson persona complicating the backstage relationship she has with James Hewitt, played skillfully by Cameron Jamarr Davis. Wali Jamal Abdullah’s performance as Papa Shakespeare provides lots of charm and a few laughs as he attempts to play the middleman to repair the relationship between Ann and James as a Cyrano de Bergerac-esque communication go between. Eric Dean White’s arrogant characterization as Steven Price conveys a remorseless inhumanity as he will stop at nothing to bury the African Company. The remainder of the cast is rounded out by Alex Jay as Sarah, Olajuwon Davis as Billy Brown, and Dustin Petrillo as The Contable-Man and each provide an extraordinary performance. 