Review: ST. LOUIS WOMAN at The Midnight Company At .Zack Theatre

The Midnight Company opened its world premiere production of ST. LOUIS WOMAN Thursday night at .Zack Theatre. ST. LOUIS WOMAN is a one-woman cabaret-style show starring Laka and is a celebration of phenomenal female talent who put St. Louis on the map with their music and art. Written by Joe Hanrahan, the musical review is a tribute to Josephine Baker, Tina Turner, Willie Mae Ford Smith, Katherine Dunham, Fontella Bass, Ann Peebles and Maya Angelou. Laka performs their music, dance and poetry while presenting their contributions to society as artists and activists.

Hanrahan's script provides a nostalgic look at St. Louis through the 1900s and the compelling lives of incredibly talented woman. His script is more than just a historic look at some famous St. Louis Women. It is an important lesson in St. Louis Black history, examining the lives of strong African American women who helped shape and improve this world for all women, especially women of color.

Laka's effective portrayal of more than a half-dozen real live artists is due to her ability to disappear into these women, allowing their spirit to inhabit her body. Her versatility allows her to span a century of music performing gospel, jazz, blues, R&B, and rock-and-roll. When she rips into the Music of Tina Turner, Fontella Bass and Ann Peebles at the beginning of the second act, her vocals blow the roof off the theater.

Michael Musgrave-Perkins' home movie-like video design compliments the nostalgic feel, invokes civic pride and places the audience in turn of the century St. Louis through 1960s St. Louis, 1920s Paris, and Europe during the Nazi invasion. Liz Henning's costume design is elegant, sumptuous, sparkling, and dazzling, spanning decades to enhance Laka's portrayal of these influential women.

ST. LOUIS WOMAN is more than a simple cabaret review. It is an essay of rich history that honors the contributions of women of color who all have one thing in common, St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS WOMAN plays at the .Zack Theatre through October 22nd. For more information visit midnightcompany.com. To purchase tickets, visit metrotix.com.