Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: NINE at The Marcelle Theatre

Review: NINE at The Marcelle Theatre

The production Runs Thursdays through Sundays until March 25th.

Mar. 04, 2023  

Turning forty, a midlife crisis, extramarital affairs, a failing marriage, the inability to process the overstimulation, descent into a nervous breakdown, are all themes of NINE, the musical adaptation of Frederico Fellini's semi-autobiographical 1963 film "8-1/2." In NINE, filmmaker Guido Contini is battling his demons as he tries to save a failing marriage and develop a script for a movie following several cinematic flops. While Guido struggles with writer's block, he is also grappling with how to rationalize his many sexual relationships. The original 1982 production won five Tony Awards including best musical, topping DREAMGIRLS and JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT. In retrospect, the overrated NINE pales in comparison to the two shows it beat for the Tony Award. In 2003 the Roundabout Company produced a star-studded Broadway revival with Antonio Banderas, Jane Krakowski and Chita Rivera. That production won two Tony Awards, Best Revival of a Musical and Featured Actress in a Musical Tony Award for Krakowski in the role of Carla.

NINE, with music and lyrics by Maury Yeston and a book by Arthur Kopit is New Line Theatre's current production running Thursdays - Sundays through March 25th at the Marcelle Theatre. Overall, NINE is far from a perfect show. Yeston has written a passable score that has moments that are melodic and beautiful with adequate vocal arrangements. The biggest issue with his score is the repetitive and overly simplistic lyrics. Kopit's book effectively uses a chorus of all female characters in the rest of the company to represent the cognitive intrusions that are driving Guido toward his mental breakdown. Despite the marginal quality of the script and score, New Line's production is passionate, compelling and enjoyable.

Directors Scott Miller and Chris Kernan have assembled a female company of thirteen powerful female voices that meld magnificently and make this score come alive. Their directorial vision uses a static set, designed by Rob Lippert, to dissect the complex relationships that Guido has with the women in his life.

Cole Gutmann as Guido uses his presence and charisma to ignite Guido's sexual arrogance. On stage for the entire production, Gutmann sinks into his mental breakdown in an honest and raw performance as he tries to handle the complications from his relationships with the women in his life. He effectively conveys how the stress of Guido's womanizing, the memories of his serial philandering, and his inability to produce his work are driving him toward an emotional collapse.

Gutmann is terrific and handles his part of the score with significant ease, but what makes this show literally sing, is the ensemble of 13 women who perform most of the score. Their ability to harmonize and blend their voices as a company is first rate. "Ouverture Delle Donne," "Folies Bergères," "Be Italian," and "The Grand Canal" have the more multifaceted vocal arrangements and this company handles these numbers with sophisticated aplomb.

Each of the women in the company handle their individual roles splendidly. Lisa Karpowicz effectively conveys a wife's struggles in an unhappy marriage. She deflects her emotion with "My Husband Makes Movies" to attempt to convey contentment publicly, but her emotional portrayal of the toll Guido's infidelity takes on their marriage is obvious through her physical acting choices. Sarah Wilkinson, as the mistress Carla, seduces Guido with her boudoir calisthenics in an overly sexualized performance of "A Call from the Vatican." Kimmie Kidd-Booker leads an over-the-top, campy rendition of "Folies Bergères." She breaks the fourth wall to playfully engage the audience. Finally, Ann Hier Brown (Guido's muse Claudia) and Stephanie Merritt (Guido's mother) emotionally convey their frustration and hurt resulting from Guido's life choices. Both Brown and Merritt have the most remarkable voices among the cast and deliver unforgettable vocals.

Sarah Porter's costume design is elegant and is the best of the artistic aspects of this show. Beyond the costume design, there were a few minor technical theatre issues with this performance. The New Line Band, led by conductor and keyboard player Dr. Jenna Lee Moore, perform the score satisfactorily, but at times their volume overwhelms the actor's voices. Matt Stuckel's lighting design is inconsistent leaving actors in the shadows during their solos. Kimmie Kid-Booker's facial expressions were priceless during her performance of "Folies Bergères" and it was unfortunate that some of her work was not well-lit. Finally, Chris Kernan's choreography was basic and clunky at times, especially when Guido was dancing with his women.

New Line Theatre has again put together an overall performance that is entertaining and enjoyable. This production of NINE succeeds because of the quality performances of every member of the cast and their ability to deliver strong vocals. NINE continues its run through March 25th at the Marcelle Theatre. For more information visit newlinetheatre.com To purchase tickets visit metrotix.com




St. Louis Shakespeare Festival Sets 2023 Season Featuring TWELFTH NIGHT, MERRY WIVES & Photo
St. Louis Shakespeare Festival Sets 2023 Season Featuring TWELFTH NIGHT, MERRY WIVES & More
The St. Louis Shakespeare Festival has announced its line-up for their 23rd Season of free Shakespeare with Twelfth Night as the mainstage production in Forest Park
WICKED Returns to St. Louis at the Fabulous Fox Theatre Next Month Photo
WICKED Returns to St. Louis at the Fabulous Fox Theatre Next Month
WICKED, St. Louis's most popular musical, will return to St. Louis at the Fabulous Fox Theatre April 12 – May 7. Tickets for the return engagement are on sale now!
Review: JUST ONE LOOK at Midnight Company At The Blue Strawberry Showroom And Lounge Photo
Review: JUST ONE LOOK at Midnight Company At The Blue Strawberry Showroom And Lounge
JUST ONE LOOK is just one night of exceptional music. It’s a rock ‘n roll cabaret performance that is uniquely driven by a theatrical narrative and it works on every level.
Review: CONFEDERATES at Loretto-Hilton Center For The Performing Arts Photo
Review: CONFEDERATES at Loretto-Hilton Center For The Performing Arts
Executed with poignancy, The Rep’s production of Confederates, guided by Dominique Morisseau’s vison and executed by director Elizabeth Carter comes to life through the work of an incredible cast.

From This Author - James Lindhorst

Jim Lindhorst has been a theater enthusiast for nearly 5-decades. He was bitten by the theater bug as a young teen while sitting in the last row of the upper balcony to see the first national tour ... (read more about this author)


Review: JUST ONE LOOK at Midnight Company At The Blue Strawberry Showroom And LoungeReview: JUST ONE LOOK at Midnight Company At The Blue Strawberry Showroom And Lounge
March 2, 2023

JUST ONE LOOK is just one night of exceptional music. It’s a rock ‘n roll cabaret performance that is uniquely driven by a theatrical narrative and it works on every level.
The Midnight Company to Present JUST ONE LOOK at The Blue Strawberry in MarchThe Midnight Company to Present JUST ONE LOOK at The Blue Strawberry in March
February 11, 2023

As part of their 2023 season, The Midnight Company will present the world premiere production of JUST ONE LOOK, a cabaret show based on the life and music of pop icon Linda Ronstadt. Ruling the pop charts in the 1970’s, Ronstadt was often called the ‘First Lady of Rock’ and recently began climbing the charts again this month with her song “Long Long Time” which was featured in the emotional third episode of the HBO hit show “The Last of Us.”
Review: THE LIGHT at The Hotchner Studio Theatre On The Washington University CampusReview: THE LIGHT at The Hotchner Studio Theatre On The Washington University Campus
February 9, 2023

THE LIGHT, the current offering at The Black Rep, is Loy A. Webb’s two-character play that takes on the painful topic of sexual assault and the victim’s devastation. Newly engaged couple Genesis and Rashad are celebrating when Genesis speaks a painful truth and Rashad deflects to protect the aggressor instead of the victim. Quickly their romantic evening unravels as Genesis sheds THE LIGHT on an assault that went unreported and unpunished.
Review: DEATH OF A SALESMAN at The Black Rep at The Edison Theater on the Washington University CampusReview: DEATH OF A SALESMAN at The Black Rep at The Edison Theater on the Washington University Campus
January 14, 2023

In The Black Rep’s current production of DEATH OF A SALESMAN, director Jacqueline Thompson helms an emotional narrative that is propelled by excellent performances from a stellar cast. She uses Dunsi Dai’s and Lily Thomasic’s multi-leveled static set design effectively to intersperse Willy’s flashbacks from the current day.
Previews: DEATH OF A SALESMAN at The Black Rep At The Edison Theater On The Washington University CampusPreviews: DEATH OF A SALESMAN at The Black Rep At The Edison Theater On The Washington University Campus
January 3, 2023

The St. Louis Black Repertory Company continues its 46th Season with the American classic Death of a Salesman by Arthur Miller. Directed by Jacqueline Thompson with Founder and Producing Director Ron Himes as Willy Loman. Previews begin Wednesday, January 11, 2022 at the Edison Theatre on the campus of Washington University.  
share