Review: GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES at Kirkwood Performing Arts Center

Slaten and Williams Bring Drama and Trauma to the Rep

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

Ashley Blanchet, Ben Crawford, and More Will Lead BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at The Muny Photo 1 Ashley Blanchet, Ben Crawford, and More Will Lead BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at The Muny
Christian Douglas, Kanisha Feliciano, and More Will Lead WEST SIDE STORY at the Muny Photo 2 Christian Douglas, Kanisha Feliciano, and More Will Lead WEST SIDE STORY at the Muny
9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL to be Presented at Kirkwood Performing Arts Center This Month Photo 3 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL to be Presented at Kirkwood Performing Arts Center This Month
Bryonha Marie, Mamie Parris, and More Will Lead SISTER ACT at the Muny Photo 4 Bryonha Marie, Mamie Parris, and More Will Lead SISTER ACT at the Muny

Bryonha Marie, Mamie Parris, and More Will Lead SISTER ACT at the Muny

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis' production of Rajiv Joseph's Gruesome Playground Injuries is a tense minimalist drama filled with tension, black humor and plenty of bandages. Presented with no intermission, this intimately staged production is a powerful examination of physical and emotional distance.

Meeting as eight-year-olds in their school nurse's office, Doug and Kayleen are quite a pair. She has a stomachache, he has facial cuts after attempting a rooftop stunt. Their meeting seems innocent enough. Both are young and curious. Each carry with them emotional baggage that is waiting to be unpacked. The pair don't know it yet, but this chance encounter is the beginning of a physical and psychological bond that will span three decades.

There is a lot of PTSD happening here. Told in nonlinear time, their story is a series of reconnections and missed opportunities. Over these years, the effects of alcoholism, bad relationships and family dysfunction complicate their relationship, testing the unspoken connection they share. Separated by time and distance, each recombination finds the duo experiencing rage, tears and regret as they struggle with the vulnerability and love that intertwines their souls.

Director Becks Redman's production utilizes onstage costume changes, dark red carpeting and mirrored walls to confine the couple's physical and mental fractures. This staging allows the tautness to build each time Doug and Kayleen's lives intersect.

This lifelong union of an amateur daredevil and a masochist is brought to life by two extremely talented leads. As Doug, Brian Slater returns to The Rep to deliver a flawed, broken and gentle character whose playful innocence and adolescent goofiness squanders valuable time.

His captivating performance is matched note for note by Jessika D. Williams, whose dynamic Rep debut presents Kayleen as a layered woman who has become jaded and bitter. Sifting through the tumult of her character's life, she brings the weariness and frustration to the surface, giving audiences a strong woman, whose personal trauma has hardened her to finding love.

While it is exceptionally acted and compactly paced, the demeanor of Gruesome Playground Injuries may not be everyone's cup of tea. The rough subject matter, language and heavy-duty angst may be too much for some audiences. However, those that brave the storm are rewarded with an outstanding production about how two friends, drained by life and worn away by time, find a lifelong connection.

Gruesome Playground Injuries runs through May 13th at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center,139 S Kirkwood Rd. For more information, visit https://www.repstl.org




RELATED STORIES - St. Louis

Review: EUBIE! at The Black Rep At The Edison Theater On The Washington University Campus Photo
Review: EUBIE! at The Black Rep At The Edison Theater On The Washington University Campus

Originally produced in the 1970s, EUBIE re-introduced audiences to Blake’s iconic career and  his music with a 23-song musical review. The Black Rep's production has taken century old music giving it a current sound with choreography that is both traditional and contemporary. The vocally talented cast of high-kicking and toe-tapping dancers make the most of Beal’s complicated choreography while singing EUBIE’s score with beautiful ease.

Review: THE ABSOLUTE BRIGHTNESS OF LEONARD PELKEY at The Kranzberg Blackbox Theatre Photo
Review: THE ABSOLUTE BRIGHTNESS OF LEONARD PELKEY at The Kranzberg Blackbox Theatre

Midnight Company’s Joe Hanrahan performs all nine roles in the play that is narrated by detective Chuck Desantis as he tries to solve the mystery of what happened to Leonard. Along the way the audience is introduced to Leonard’s Aunt Ellen, his cousin Phoebe, one of his bullies, Tyler, and to about another half-dozen characters. Hanrahan again proves himself an adept storyteller in a one-actor show as he effortlessly transitions in-and-out of characters using physical acting choices as opposed to significant alterations in his voice. Hanrahan is at his best when portraying Leonard’s aunt as she emotionally confronts one of her nephew’s bullies, but all of his characterizations have the requisite depth to make each character real.

VIDEO: The National Tour Cast of WICKED Spend One Short Day With The St. Louis Cardinals Photo
VIDEO: The National Tour Cast of WICKED Spend One Short Day With The St. Louis Cardinals

The National Tour of the Broadway sensation WICKED began performances Tuesday, May 2 at the Fabulous Fox Theatre in St. Louis, MO. To celebrate their STL engagement, members of the company spent one short day with Fred Bird and the rest of The St. Louis Cardinals. Go inside their visit with behind the scenes video!

Christian Douglas, Kanisha Feliciano, and More Will Lead WEST SIDE STORY at the Muny Photo
Christian Douglas, Kanisha Feliciano, and More Will Lead WEST SIDE STORY at the Muny

The Muny has announced that Christian Douglas, Kanisha Feliciano, Jerusha Cavazos, Yurel Echezarreta, Sean Harrison Jones and Ken Page will star in the epic love story, West Side Story, July 15-21, 2023.


From This Author - Rob Levy

Rob Levy is a St. Louis based writer, blogger, DJ and podcaster with extensive experience writing about theatre, opera, health, science, tech and popular culture for St. Louis Magazine, ALIVE Mag... (read more about this author)

Review: GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES at Kirkwood Performing Arts CenterReview: GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES at Kirkwood Performing Arts Center
Review: INTO THE WOODS at Tower Grove AbbeyReview: INTO THE WOODS at Tower Grove Abbey
Review: MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at The Loretto-Hilton Center On The Campus Of Webster UniversityReview: MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at The Loretto-Hilton Center On The Campus Of Webster University
Review: CONFEDERATES at Loretto-Hilton Center For The Performing ArtsReview: CONFEDERATES at Loretto-Hilton Center For The Performing Arts

Videos

Video: Watch the Official Music Video for Webber's Coronation Anthem Video Video: Watch the Official Music Video for Webber's Coronation Anthem
Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber's Coronation Anthem for King Charles Video
Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber's Coronation Anthem for King Charles
Photos/SHUCKED Takes A Times Square Hayride To Celebrate Its Cast Album Video
Photos/SHUCKED Takes A Times Square Hayride To Celebrate Its Cast Album
Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Makes Good at Broadway Sessions Video
Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Makes Good at Broadway Sessions
View all Videos

St. Louis SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Emerson SPRING TO DANCE® Festival 2023
Touhill Performing Arts Center (5/26-5/27)Tracker VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ragtime: The American Experience
Blanche M. Touhill Performing Arts Center (5/14-5/14)PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Brass Menagerie
Tennessee Williams Festival St Louis (5/31-6/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Addams Family
Florissant Performing Arts Center (5/19-5/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Sound Inside
Moonstone Theatre Company (7/06-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# An Evening with Samantha Pauly
Blue Strawberry (5/11-5/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
New Line Theatre at the Marcelle (6/01-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# American Women in the Arts Festival
St. Louis County Library - Thornhill Branch / Saint Louis Art Museum (5/10-6/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jim Caruso's Cast Party!
Blue Strawberry (5/17-5/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey
Kranzberg Black Box (5/04-5/20)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU