Prism Theatre Company Postpones Production Of  BANDERA, TEXAS By Lisa Dellagiarino Feriend

Prism Theatre Company regrets to announce that, due to COVID complications, the company will postpone its 2022 production of Bandera, Texas by Lisa Dellagiarino Feriend.

The show was originally scheduled to play at The Kranzberg Black Box Theatre from June 17th-26th. With the postponement, this world premiere play will now open on August 26th and run through September 4th. The show will remain at the original venue for the new dates.

Anyone that has already purchased a ticket will be contacted by MetroTix shortly, and will be given the option to receive a full refund or to exchange their ticket for one of the new dates.

Featured in Prism's 2021 Spotlight On... Women Writing Festival of New Works, Bandera, Texas is a dramedy about marriage, motherhood, and the women who came before us and paved our way. The play follows Liz, a native New Yorker forced to relocate to the Texas Hill Country for her husband's job. She is visited by her long-dead grandmothers, who help her adapt to her new life. They remind her that an uprooted woman can grow wherever she is replanted when she knows who she is and carries the people and places she loves inside of her.

The production will now take place from August 26th-September 4th at the Kranzberg Black Box Theatre (Thursday-Saturday at 7:30pm; Sundays at 2:00pm).

Prism Theatre Company is the brainchild of Trish Brown and Joy Addler, St. Louis-based theatre-makers and longtime collaborators. After launching publicly in April of 2021, Prism produced their first annual Spotlight On... Festival of New Works, focused on promoting the work of local women playwrights. Of the 21 play submissions received, 4 of them were selected for staged readings in the festival, which played to sold-out audiences each night. One of the plays featured in that festival was Bandera, Texas by Lisa Dellagiarino Feriend, which was so well-received that Prism decided to work with Lisa to develop the first-ever fully staged production of the piece.