Prism Theatre Company Announces Cast Of Upcoming Production Of DOUBT: A PARABLE

Prism Theatre Company has announced the cast of Doubt: a parable by John Patrick Shanley. Prism will produce this Pulitzer Prize-winning play this Spring at the Kranzberg Black Box Theatre!

Father Brendan Flynn: Jeffrey David Thomas

Sister Aloysius Beauvier: Kate Durbin

Sister James: Rhiannon Creighton

Mrs. Muller: Laurell Stevenson

For headshots and to learn more about the cast, visit prismtheatrecompany.org.

The show will open on April 21st and will run through April 30th.

For a limited time only, you can purchase tickets at a special presale price.

Until April 1st, you can purchase tickets for $28.00 each. After that, tickets will be $35.00 each. There is also student pricing and group ticket pricing available for the duration of ticket sales.

Set against the backdrop of a 1960s America in the midst of a political and social change, a progressive young priest's conduct comes under question by Sister Aloysius Beauvier, the school principal, whose beliefs are deeply rooted in tradition. As the actions and motivations of each are scrutinized and suspicion mounts, the two are drawn into a battle of wills that threatens irrevocable consequences for all involved.

Performance times:

April 17th, 18th, 27th, 28th, 29th: 7:00pm performances

April 23rd and 30th: 2:00pm performances

Tickets are available now!

https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2229161®id=81&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.metrotix.com%2Fevents%2Fdetail%2Fprism-theatre-company-doubt-a-parable?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Phone: (314) 534-1111

In Person: The Fabulous Fox Box Office

Prism Theatre Company is the brainchild of Trish Brown and Joy Addler, St. Louis-based theatre-makers and longtime collaborators. After launching publicly in April of 2021, Prism produced their first annual Spotlight On... Festival of New Works, focused on promoting the work of local women playwrights. In 2022, the company produced the critically-acclaimed world premiere of Bandera, Texas by Lisa Dellagiarino Feriend, followed by the second annual Festival of New Works, focusing on the works of Emerging Artists.

Prism Theatre Company seeks to champion the voices and stories of women from all walks of life, giving emerging artists a platform to showcase their work with seasoned professionals. The mission of Prism Theatre Company is to promote the work of women and emerging artists, on stage and off, through the lens of theatre for the new world. We produce both new and classic works in an atmosphere of inclusivity, where artists from all walks of life can come together to explore our common humanity. Prism is creative collaboration, without the cliques.

Theatre artists who are interested in getting involved may contact Prism at prismtheatrecompany@gmail.com. Prism invites artists to like us on Facebook for access to audition details for the festival and for future productions. Those interested in supporting Prism's work and mission can learn more on our website.