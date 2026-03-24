Previews: THE REPERTORY THEATRE OF ST LOUIS Announces Their 60th Anniversary Season

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Fresh off their 13-wins at last night’s St. Louis Theatre Circle Awards, The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis announces their upcoming season celebrating their Diamond Anniversary at The Rep. This season, 60-years in the making, include five mainstage performances, three productions in the Steve Woolf Studio Series, and launches their new Diamond Concert Series.

The Rep opens their 60th Anniversary Season with Lauren Gunderson ’s adaptation of Louisa May Alcott ’s Little Women. The Rep’s associate artistic director, Delaney Piggins, will make her mainstage directing debut bringing this beloved classic to the stage. Little Women will run September 9-27, 2026, in the Loretto-Hilton Center’s Virginia Jackson Browning Theatre.

October 7-25, 2026, The Rep will present the outrageously funny musical 2 Pianos 4 Hands. The Rep calls 2 Pianos 4 Hands “a global hit that has delighted audiences for decades.” The show, directed by Tom Frey , is billed as featuring music from Bach to Billy Joel

December will bring a holiday classic to The Rep’s mainstage. Irving Berlin ’s White Christmas, directed by Augustin Family Artistic Director Kate Bergstrom , will delight audiences from December 2-23, 2026. The beloved story features the songs “Blue Skies,” “Snow,” “Sisters” and, of course “White Christmas.” This production, led by Bergstrom, will no doubt have families dreaming of tickets to a White Christmas.

The new year will bring Dominique Morisseau ’s electrifying drama Detroit ’67 to the mainstage. Running February 3-21, 2027, Detroit ’67 tells the story of siblings who fight to keep their after-hours joint alive despite chaos in the outside world. The show is produced by Detroit’s Public Theatre will be directed by Brian Marable

The mainstage season will conclude with Agatha Christie’s And Then There Were None. Robyne Parrish will direct, and the show will pair St. Louis acting legend Joneal Joplin with his son Jared Joplin . The Rep calls And Then There Were None “an edge of your seat thriller with razor sharp suspense.”

The three shows in the Steve Woolf Studio Series will be announced later.

New for next season is the launch of The Rep’s Diamond Concert Series to celebrate their Diamond Anniversary. In cooperation with producer Mark Cortale , The Rep is bringing some of Broadway’s biggest names for a limited run weekend concert series.

Tony Award winner Jessie Mueller and Seth Rudetsky kick off the concert series with performances on August 28 and 29, 2026. Mueller won a Tony Award for her work as Carole King in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical and originated the role of Jenna in Waitress. Rudetsky is well-known for his work on the Broadway Channel on Sirius XM as well as his own show Seth Speaks.

Tony nominee Megan Hilty will take the stage on February 26 and 27, 2027. Hilty, fresh off her Tony nominated role in Death Becomes Her is best known for her work on the NBC television hit SMASH.

Jeremy Jordan will visit The Rep for three performances April 9-11, 2027. The Tony nominated actor has originated roles in Disney’s Newsies, The Great Gatsby, and Floyd Collins. It was recently announced that Jordan will take over the role of Bobby Darin in Just in Time when Jonathan Groff departs the show in late March.

“The Rep is moving with great momentum,” says Managing Director Danny Williams . “This season is bigger, brighter, and more ambitious than ever before.”

Augustin Family Artistic Director Kate Bergstrom concurred, “This is bold leap into our new season. We are bringing beloved classics, electrifying contemporary voices, and Broadway legends to St. Louis in a season that sparkles with nostalgia, joy, and artistic excellence.”

Season subscriptions are on sale now. Single tickets will be available later this summer for the mainstage and studio shows, plus the concert series. Season subscribers will be given priority to purchase tickets for the Diamond Concert Series. Visit repstl.org for more information.