Previews: THE ABSOLUTE BRIGHTNESS OF LEONARD PELKEY At Midnight Company At The Kranzberg Blackbox Theater

The Midnight Company will present the THE ABSOLUTE BRIGHTNESS OF LEONARD PELKEY, by Celeste Lecesne from May 4-20 at The Kranzberg Black Box Theatre. Joe Hanrahan, Midnight's Artistic Director, will play all the roles in this show including a detective, as well as the other characters, in a small New Jersey town as he unravels the story of Leonard Pelkey, a tenaciously optimistic and flamboyant fourteen-year-old boy who goes missing. A luminous force of nature whose magic is only truly felt once he is gone, Leonard becomes an unexpected inspiration as the town's citizens question how they live, who they love, and what they leave behind.

In addition to starring Hanrahan, the show will be directed by Alicen Moser. Linda Menard will stage manage, Tony Anselmo will design the lighting, and Kevin Bowman provides production support.

The New York Times said ABSOLUTE BRIGHTNESS "leaves you beaming with joy." The New York Post called the show moving and said, "ABSOLUTE BRIGHTNESS is about the difference one person can make." And the Los Angeles Times said ABSOLUTE BRIGHTNESS "shines with humanity."

Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm. Tickets go on sale April 10 at Click Here.