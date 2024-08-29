Previews: Albion Theatre Announces Their 2025 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



For the past two seasons Albion Theatre Company has staged critically acclaimed productions of plays penned by Irish and British playwrights. Following their first full season, Albion was the winner of one St. Louis Theatre Circle Award and received seven total nominations for their productions of THE BIRTHDAY PARTY and MINDGAME. Thier final show of their 2024 season, LUNGS by Duncan MacMillan, will run from October 18 to November 3 of this year.

Albion Theatre has announced their 2025 season. Their upcoming season will include plays by Martin Mc Donagh, Laura Wade, and J.B. Priestley. The season opens with McDonagh’s THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF LEENANE from March 14 – 30, 2025. It continues with a production of Wade’s COLDER THAN HERE from June 13 – 29, 2025. The season closes with Priestley’s I HAVE BEEN HERE BEFORE, running October 17 – November 2, 2024. All of Albion’s plays are staged at the Kranzberg Arts Center Black Box Theater, 501 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63103.

THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF LEENANE

by Martin McDonagh March 14 – 30, 2025

Set in the small town of Leenane, County Galway, Ireland, The Beauty Queen of Leenane tells the darkly comic tale of Maureen, a lonely woman in her early 40s, and Mag, her manipulative aging mother. Mag’s interference in Maureen’s first and possibly final chance of a loving relationship sets in motion a train of events that leads inexorably towards the play’s terrifying denouement. One of the trilogy by McDonagh set in Leenane which includes The Lonesome West and A Skull in Connemara.

COLDER THAN HERE

by Laura Wade June 13 – 29, 2025

Myra is dying but her husband and two daughters struggle to accept the situation. As she researches burial places and coffins, her family are finally forced to communicate with her, and each other, as they face up to an unpredictable future. “Wade’s original and beautifully observed play balances raw emotion with a deliciously delicate black humour," says Aleks Sierz of The Stage. COLDER THAN HERE was originally produced in 2005. This prodcution marks the first time Albion is presenting a play by a female playwright.

I HAVE BEEN HERE BEFORE

by J.B. Priestley

Oct 17 - Nov 2, 2025

A group of people thrown together by chance when they decide to stay at a remote Yorkshire inn, discover that they are so inter-dependent that a decision taken by any one of them is likely to have a profound effect on the lives of the others. Have they lived through the experience before? Is there a chance to make different decisions this time? Along with An Inspector Calls, this is one of Priestley’s so called “Time Plays” each constructed around a particular concept of time.

