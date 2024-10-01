Photos: RAGTIME at STAGES St. Louis

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



STAGES St. Louis is presenting their 2024 production of Ragtime, performing September 20 – October 20 at The Ross Family Theatre at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center. Check out all new photos below!

Deidre Goodwin is making her STAGES St. Louis directorial debut leading this production. As a Director/Choreographer, her select works include: Beehive (2024 Best Director – Musical Review Jeff Award Nominee), Sophisticated Ladies, Beautiful, Dreamgirls, and Ragtime (Director - MTW). She was also the Associate Director of the recent revival of Spamalot on Broadway. Select acting credits include Broadway: A Chorus Line (Sheila) and Chicago (Velma). Film: Chicago (June – Cellblock Tango), the documentary Every Little Step, and Ocean’s 8. TV: the infamous “MILF Island” episode of 30 Rock.

Choreography is created by another STAGES newcomer, Michelle Potterf.

Ragtime tells the story of three families united by courage, compassion, and a belief in not only the American dream but the promise of tomorrow. Told through a dazzling array of musical styles from the era, this Tony Award-winning musical is bursting with emotion and hope as the surprising interconnections of the heart are discovered and history’s timeless contradictions of wealth and poverty, freedom and prejudice, and hope and despair are confronted.

Photo Credit: Phillip Hamer Photography



