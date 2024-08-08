Photos: CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF At Grandel Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



See first look production photos of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof the Pulitzer Prize winning drama by Tennessee Williams at Grandel Theatre.

A gut-wrenching display of toxic familial tensions and ladened southern gothic power structures, this piece will serve as the centerpiece of our jaw-dropping 9th Annual Festival.

This Pulitzer Prize winning drama follows the story of the Pollitts, a wealthy southern family whose history of greed and deception looms overhead as the imminent death of the family’s patriarch approaches. Siblings and spouses go head to head to secure the Pollitt fortune, weaving an overwhelming web of mistruths.

Photo Credit: Suzy Gorman



CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF At Grandel Theatre

