Photo Flash: THE BOY FROM OZ Dazzles Audiences At STAGES St. Louis

STAGES St. Louis opens its 33rd Season with the dazzling Midwest Premiere of THE BOY FROM OZ! Join STAGES now through June 30th at the Robert G. Reim Theatre in Kirkwood for the show that has been hailed as the "MUST-SEE Jukebox Musical" of the summer by Calvin Wilson of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Dazzling and hilarious as the legendary Peter Allen himself, THE BOY FROM OZ follows the Australian singer-songwriter from his humble beginnings performing in backcountry pubs to his international stardom beside such Hollywood icons as Judy Garland and her daughter Liza Minnelli. With featured hits like "I Love You, I Honestly Love You", "Don't Cry Outloud", "Bi-Coastal", and "I Go To Rio" this show will have you laughing, crying, and dancing all in one sitting!

Photo Credit: Peter Wochniak, ProPhotoSTL





