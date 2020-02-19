Photo Flash: New Line Theatre Presents HEAD OVER HEELS

HEAD OVER HEELS is the bold new musical comedy from the visionaries that rocked Broadway with American Idiot, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Avenue Q, and Spring Awakening. Conceived by Jeff Whitty, with an original book by Whitty, adapted by James Magruder, originally directed by Michael Mayer, and set to the music of the iconic 1980s all-girl rock band The Go-Go's, this high-octane, laugh-out-loud love story includes hit songs like, "We Got the Beat," "Our Lips Are Sealed," "Vacation," "Heaven is a Place on Earth" and "Mad About You."

See photos below!



The wild story follows the escapades of a royal family who set out on a journey to save their beloved kingdom from extinction, only to discover the key to their realm's survival lies within each of their own hearts -- though not always in the way they expect -- and in their willingness to let go of rigid tradition and change with the times.



The New Line cast includes Grace Langford (Princess Pamela), Melissa Felps (Princess Philoclea), Clayton Humburg (Musidorus), Jaclyn Amber (Mopsa), Zachary Allen Farmer (King Basilius), Carrie Wenos Priesmeyer (Queen Gynecia), Aaron Allen (Dametas), Tiélere Cheatem (Pythio), Kevin Corpuz, Evan Fornachon, Chris Kernan, Chris Moore, Maggie Nold, Michelle Sauer, Alyssa Wolf, and Sara Rae Womack.

Photo Credit: Jill Ritter Lindberg

Melissa Felps, Zachary Allen Farmer, Grace Langford and Carrie Wenos Priesmeyer

Melissa Felps and Clayton Humburg

Melissa Felps and Grace Langford

The Cast

Tiélere Cheatem Jaclyn Amber and Grace Langford





