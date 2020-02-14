Photo Flash: First Look at STL Actors' Studio's ANNAPURNA

St. Louis Actors' Studio presents ANNAPURNA by Sharr White, February 14 - March 1.

After twenty years apart, Emma tracks Ulysses to a trailer park in the middle of nowhere for a final reckoning. What unfolds is a visceral and profound meditation on love and loss with the simplest of theatrical elements: two people in one room. A breathtaking story about the longevity of love.

The Gaslight Theater

258 N. Boyle Ave

St. Louis, Missouri 63108

CAST

John Peirson*

Laurie McConnell*

*member AEA

TICKETS: General Admission: $35

Students w/ID & Seniors 65+: $30





