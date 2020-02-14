Photo Flash: First Look at STL Actors' Studio's ANNAPURNA
St. Louis Actors' Studio presents ANNAPURNA by Sharr White, February 14 - March 1.
Get a first look in the photos below!
After twenty years apart, Emma tracks Ulysses to a trailer park in the middle of nowhere for a final reckoning. What unfolds is a visceral and profound meditation on love and loss with the simplest of theatrical elements: two people in one room. A breathtaking story about the longevity of love.
The Gaslight Theater
258 N. Boyle Ave
St. Louis, Missouri 63108
CAST
John Peirson*
Laurie McConnell*
*member AEA
TICKETS: General Admission: $35
Students w/ID & Seniors 65+: $30