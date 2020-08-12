Opera Theatre of St. Louis Former Administrator Arrested For Child Sex Trafficking

He has since resigned from his position.

Former administrator of Opera Theatre of St. Louis, Damon Bristo, was arrested last month for child sex trafficking in the second degree, NPR reports.

Bristo was hired by OTSL in August 2019, as director of artistic administration. He has since resigned from his position.

On Tuesday afternoon, OTSL published a statement on social media, saying, "We were shocked by the allegations of criminal activity, which have no link to his employment or role with us."

Read the full statement below:

We have a strict code of ethics and strong values that we expect our employees to uphold inside and outside of the workplace. 2/2 - Opera Theatre of Saint Louis (@OTSL) August 11, 2020

