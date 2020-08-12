Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Opera Theatre of St. Louis Former Administrator Arrested For Child Sex Trafficking

Article Pixel

He has since resigned from his position.

Aug. 12, 2020  

Former administrator of Opera Theatre of St. Louis, Damon Bristo, was arrested last month for child sex trafficking in the second degree, NPR reports.

Bristo was hired by OTSL in August 2019, as director of artistic administration. He has since resigned from his position.

On Tuesday afternoon, OTSL published a statement on social media, saying, "We were shocked by the allegations of criminal activity, which have no link to his employment or role with us."

Read the full statement below:

Read the original story on NPR.


Related Articles View More St. Louis Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEOS: Ahead Of Her Concert This Week, Take a Look Back at Lena Hall's Career
  • VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for Radio Free Birdland Premiere Starring Max von Essen
  • Sarasota Youth Opera To Offer Virtual Fall Semester
  • The Music Compound to Debut Show Choir & Musical Theatre Program