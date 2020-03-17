New Jewish Theatre's WE ARE THE LEVINSONS is Postponed

With the impacts of COVID-19 changing daily and to ensure the wellbeing of New Jewish Theatre (NJT) patrons, artists and staff, New Jewish Theatre has had to make some changes to their season in order to do their part to help flatten the curve of the spread of this virus.

They have rescheduled performances of We Are the Levinsons until May 6 - 17 and will postpone their production of Putting it Together until later this summer.

The new performance schedule for We Are the Levinsons is as follows:

Wednesday, May 6 7:30pm

Thursday, May 7 7:30pm

Saturday, May 9 4pm & 8pm

Sunday, May 10 2pm

Wednesday, May 13 7:30pm

Thursday, May 14 7:30pm

Saturday, May 16 4pm & 8pm

Sunday, May 17 2pm

To select your new performance date, please email boxoffice@jccstl.org

If you are unable to use your ticket, please consider the following:

Exchange your tickets. We are happy to exchange your tickets for one of the remaining productions in the 2019-20 season, based on availability.

Donate your ticket. New Jewish Theatre relies on the audience we serve. By donating your tickets, you are providing vital support for theatre that inspires and enriches our community. If you would like to donate your ticket and receive a donation receipt, the Box Office at boxoffice@jccstl.org. We would be so grateful for this support.

You may also contact boxoffice@jccstl.org if you would prefer a refund.

"Thank you for your continued support of the New Jewish Theatre. Your dedication to the theatre is what enables us to perform for the St. Louis community," Edward Coffield, Artistic Director NJT.

The New Jewish Theatre continues its record-setting season with We Are the Levinsons, Wendy Kout's compelling play about a multi-generational Jewish family as they laugh, learn and love their way through a year of life and death. Weaving comedy with drama, this award-winning play explores the fragility and strength of family ties... and the capacity for strangers to change us and become family.

Artistic Director, Edward Coffield chose the play because it is inspired and based on Wendy Kout's own experiences with her parents. "The play is truthful, at times painful, and full of joy and laughter," Coffield said. "It really mirrors life and how it happens. The Levinsons will appeal to our audience on so many levels."

The play centers on Rosie, a divorced TV writer with an insufferable 21-year-old daughter, who suddenly finds herself responsible for her father's care. This thoughtful and earnest script delves into the difficult but universal passages of life. We all must give up the insolence of youth and take on the mantle of adulthood. Along the way are opportunities to love and to pursue our dreams. We are the Levinsons teaches us how we should cherish these moments with tenderness and with laughter.

Coffield has assembled a remarkable cast, nearly all of whom will make their NJT debuts: Joneal Joplin (widely considered the "Dean" of St. Louis actors, having appeared on stages across St. Louis for many decades), Judi Mann, Eleanor Humphrey and Jordan Braxton. Braxton is well known in the St. Louis LGBTQ+ community for her many appearances as Dieta Pepsi. NJT veteran Kelley Weber returns for this production.

We Are the Levinsons is directed by Jennifer Wintzer, making her NJT directorial debut. Wintzer is the Artistic Director of COCA Theatre. The creative team is comprised of David Blake (scenery), David Rose (lighting), Zoe Sullivan (sound) and Michele Siler (costumes).





