New Episode 'Jewish Music And Culture,' Announced For MUSICAL ANCESTRIES Series

Musical Ancestries is a series for school-aged children.

Classic 107.3, "The Voice for the Arts in St. Louis," announced today the upcoming premiere of a new episode in its "Musical Ancestries" series for school-aged children.

The new episode will explore the music, culture, instruments, dance, and storytelling traditions of the Jewish people, organized around the central theme of "Tikkun Olam" a?? a Hebrew phrase that means "healing the world." The "Musical Ancestries" program, designed to teach children about world music, is made possible by a PNC Foundation grant through the PNC Arts Alive initiative.

"All of us at PNC celebrate diversity in thought and perspective, and we share in the hope and resolve for a better world," said Michael Scully, PNC regional president for St. Louis. "This terrific program introduces children to the rich diversity of music and culture throughout the world."

The episode "Jewish Music and Culture" debuts at 10 a.m. Nov. 21, following "Classics 4 Kids," the station's weekly show that introduces children to great works of classical music. The episode will air again at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 22, and 5:30 p.m. Nov. 26.

"We are grateful to PNC for its continued support, which enables us to create and share important cultural resources with children," said Classic 107.3 CEO and General Manager John Nasukaluk Clare. "We're excited about this upcoming episode, which will allow listeners to experience the music and culture from the Jewish diaspora while exploring the theme of healing, which is so resonant in today's world."

In addition to the initial and subsequent radio broadcasts Nov. 21-22 and Nov. 26, students and families will be able to access program information on Classic 107.3's website through a Prezi presentation that incorporates visual images, maps, audio clips, text and hands-on activities in a user-friendly and engaging way. Students can follow along with the broadcasts as they use the online materials, or access the "Musical Ancestries" information at any time at: https://classic1073.org/musical-ancestries.

This episode marks the first "Musical Ancestries" episode of the 2020-2021 school year. Three additional episodes are in development, including a program on Native American music.

