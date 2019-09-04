NJT Presents Neil Simon's BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS

New Jewish Theatre (NJT) opens its 23rd season with the heartfelt Brighton Beach Memoirs.

Artistic Director Edward Coffield is pleased to open his first season at NJT with this production. "We chose to open our season with this play because of its unique humor and family dynamic. Our audiences love Neil Simon, and this play is his most personal. I consider it to be Neil Simon's greatest play," Coffield said.

Brighton Beach Memoirs is the first installment in Simon's semi-autobiographical Eugene Jerome trilogy (which includes the plays Biloxi Blues and Broadway Bound). The New York Daily News called the original New York production "...in many respects Neil Simon's funniest, richest, and consequently the most affecting of his plays."

When the show premiers at NJT, it will feature a talented cast, including several actors making their NJT debut: Jacob Flekier as Eugene Jerome, Spencer Kruse as Stanley Jerome, Jane Paradise as Kate Jerome, Chuck Brinkley as Jack Jerome, Summer Baer as Cousin Nora and Lydia Mae Foss as Cousin Laurie. Award-winning actress Laurie McConnell returns to NJT as Aunt Blanche. The production is directed by Alan Knoll. Mr. Knoll is a regular on the NJT stage but will make his NJT directorial debut. The creative team is comprised of Margery and Peter Spack (scenery), Michael Sullivan (lighting), Zoe Sullivan (sound) and Michele Siler (costumes). Michele is celebrating her 20th season as the Resident Costume Designer at NJT.

Brighton Beach Memoirs runs October 10-27 at The J's Wool Studio Theatre (2 Millstone Campus Drive, St. Louis, MO 63146). Individual tickets for this warm and wonderful evening are $47-$54. Season tickets and Flex Passes (a five-ticket package customized to the ticket holder's preference) are available through the Box Office, by phone 314-442-3283 or online at newjewishtheatre.org





Related Articles Shows View More St. Louis Stories

More Hot Stories For You