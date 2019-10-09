Moonstone Theatre Company Joins Cast Of St. Louis Arts Organizations

St. Louis' vibrant theater community just got a little brighter with the addition of new performing arts organization Moonstone Theatre Company.

Moonstone was founded by St. Louis native Sharon Hunter, who serves as the company's artistic director and producer. Hunter has made a name for herself nationally as a professional actor, singer, director and producer. Most recently Hunter was performing and producing in New York City, but decided to move back home to start Moonstone. St. Louisans may recognize her as the original host and producer of KEZK's "Pillow Talk" or her time hosting at Y98.

"Moonstone Theatre Company was founded in response to my vision for creating a cultural theatrical environment in St. Louis to inspire actors and artists to do their best work," Hunter says. "St. Louis is a great theatre city and I think it's wonderful to be a part of that cultural conversation. It is essential for the arts to contribute to this conversation particularly during challenging times."

Hunter says the name Moonstone combines two things close to her heart.

"I have always loved the moon. I gain energy, clarity and inspiration from the moonlight. I knew I wanted the word moon somewhere in the company title," she says. "I was also committed to finding a way to incorporate my former NYC acting coach, the late Peter Flint, and his name in there as well. He was like a true father figure to me, and I thought that since "flint" is a stone then I could put that together and create Moonstone."

Hunter says Moonstone will focus on producing works that challenge and enlighten audiences on important and socially relevant topics including equality, diversity, mental illness, addiction and sexual harassment and assault.

"Theatre truly is a reflection of life," says Hunter. "I'm happy to be back in my hometown where I began and collaborate with so many talented artists and actors. There is something very special about returning to St. Louis and having the opportunity to bring new ideas and experiences to an art form I dearly love."

"How exciting for St. Louis that another wonderful Theatre Artist with great entrepreneurial chutzpah is broadening our vibrant theatre community," enthused Edward Coffield, the artistic director and producer at New Jewish Theatre. "There is such great legacy here in St. Louis when savvy theatre practitioners are willing to plant roots and continue the tradition of great theatre in St. Louis."

Moonstone's debut production, "The House of Blue Leaves" by John Guare, will open at the Wool Studio Theatre at the Jewish Community Center (2 Millstone Campus Drive, Creve Coeur, 63146) on Thursday, July 16, 2020, directed by Annamaria Pileggi. Auditions for the show will be held Saturday, October 26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the JCC, and callbacks will be held at the theater on Monday, October 28. Those wanting more information about the audition process can register online here or email moonstonetheatrestl@gmail.com.





