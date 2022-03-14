Moonstone Presents PROOF, March 24 - April 10

Moonstone Theatre Company presents the 2nd production of their inaugural season Proof by David Auburn, March 24 - April 10 at Kirkwood Performing Arts Center Studio Theater.

The play begins on the eve of her twenty-fifth birthday, Catherine, a troubled young woman, who has spent years caring for her brilliant but unstable father, a famous mathematician. Now, following his death, she must deal with her own volatile emotions; the arrival of her estranged sister, Claire; and the attentions of Hal, a former student of her father's who hopes to find valuable work in the 103 notebooks that her father left behind. Over the long weekend that follows, a burgeoning romance and the discovery of a mysterious notebook draw Catherine into the most difficult problem of all: How much of her father's madness-or genius-will she inherit?