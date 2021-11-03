Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Moonstone Presents Neil Simon's JAKE'S WOMEN, November 4-21

This warm and poignant comedy from America's premier comic playwright makes another hilarious foray into the world of modern relationships.

Moonstone Theatre Company presents the 1st production of their inaugural season Jake's Womenby Neil Simon, running November 4 - 21 at Kirkwood Performing Arts Center Studio Theater, 210 E Monroe Ave, St. Louis, Missouri 63122.

This warm and poignant comedy from America's premier comic playwright makes another hilarious foray into the world of modern relationships. Jake, a novelist who is more successful with fiction than with life, faces a marital crisis by daydreaming about the women in his life. The wildly comic and sometimes moving flashbacks played in his mind are interrupted by visitations from actual females. Jake's women include a revered first wife who was killed years earlier in an accident, his daughter who is recalled as a child but is now a young woman, his boisterous and bossy sister, an opinionated analyst, his current wife who is leaving Jake for another man, and a prospective third wife.

For the safety of our patrons, actors and crew members, and in accordance with Actor's Equity Association, Moonstone Theatre Company requires all patrons to be vaccinated or present a negative COVID-19 test within 72 Hours of the performance. Showing Proof of Vaccination or Negative COVID-19 Test is required for entry into the show. Masks are required to be worn by all patrons when indoors unless actively eating or drinking. Masks must be worn over the mouth and nose.

Moonstone Theatre Company thanks you for your compliance as we navigate creating theatre during this pandemic. For More Information on our COVID-19 Protocols, please visit: https://moonstonetheatrecompany.com/covid-19/.


