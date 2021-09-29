Moonstone Presents JAKES' WOMEN, November 4-21

Society for the Performing Arts presents Houston Artist Commissioning Project LIVE: Part One, on October 15 & 16 at Jones Hall.

These performances feature new works by local Houston artists, including indie band Say Girl Say (with Two Star Symphony and INPUT/OUTPUT), poetry group founder Patrick "PJ" Davis, and classical music ensemble Loop38 with Houston Contemporary Dance Company. All works are World Premieres and SPA Commissions.

Performances begin at 7:30 pm and will run for approximately 75 minutes. Tickets are $25 and seating is both general admission and socially distanced. Masks will be required. Tickets and more information at spahouston.org.

Launched in 2020, the Houston Artist Commissioning Project (HACP) promotes and sustains Houston's working artists and artist communities by supporting the creation of new works across all performing arts disciplines.

Meg Booth, SPA's CEO, shares:

"SPA has long history of commissioning and presenting new works by the world's leading artists-from composer Philip Glass to MacArthur-winning choreographer Kyle Abraham. That work is critical to both our mission and the advancement of performing arts forms. Going forward, that great work will include artists and performers in our backyard. The Houston Artist Commissioning Project offers much needed support to our artist communities and makes our stages a mirror to the creativity and talents of our own city. The Commissioning Project will develop and feature prominently each year going forward. This is truly an inspiring beginning."

In addition to these live performances, the artists will participate in a live lecture on Sunday, October 17 at 2 pm, hosted by the Blaffer Art Museum at the University of Houston. This lecture event is free and open to the public.

PERFORMANCE PROGRAM

"Becoming"

Say Girl Say, featuring Two Star Symphony & INPUT OUTPUT

This performance reflects the human experience on an epic journey through love, exploration, and the ultimate evolution of "becoming" the most authentic and true version of who we are.

(pause)

"BLACK, BLUE, ALL LIVES; OH MY!"

Patrick "PJ" Davis, featuring poets John Ross, Equality, Ashlie Thomas Young, and Outspoken Bean

A collection of poems that taps into the height of tension between African Americans and law enforcement, with police brutality and resisting arrest at its crossroads of bias and stereotypes in America.

(pause)

"BODY AND SPIRIT (CORPÓREA Y ESPÍRITU)"

Loop38 with Houston Contemporary Dance Company

A work that celebrates human connection and relationships, while also honoring the challenging divisions we have yet to overcome.

(All works approximately 25 min in length.)

Learn more at spahouston.org/.