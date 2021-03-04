Monthly Lineup Announced For All Together Now's AMPLIFY

All Together Now, a media and technology company that brings communities together through live digital events, has announced the upcoming monthly lineup, including two events with Columbia Business School and Maestra's Virtual Gala Amplify. Amplify is Maestra Music's inaugural Spring concert event that will highlight the work and programs Maestra offers in an effort to provide support, visibility, and community for the women who make music in the musical theatre industry.

The upcoming events include:

Columbia University Energy Symposium & Career Fair 2021

Friday, March 19, 10:00am-4:00pm ET

The largest student-run energy event in New York City. Every year, this cross-discipline event brings together more than 300 energy professionals, students, faculty, leaders, and executives representing industry, government, and society, to explore and advance our insights into today's challenging energy questions. This year, discussions will be about what the energy transition looks like both domestically and internationally in the years following the pandemic. Keynote speakers and panelists will be sharing their insight as to the major trends facing the industry.

Columbia Business School 7th Annual Family Enterprise Conference - Future Forward!

Friday, March 26, 08:00am-1:00pm ET

Friday, April 2, 08:00am-12:15pm ET

The future is coming fast and bringing new ways to own, govern and run companies, investments, and social enterprise. The 7th Annual Family Enterprise Conference will cover it all across two Friday mornings, with nearly two dozen speakers, intimate networking opportunities, and actionable insights. Learn from keynote Daria Illy, Illy Coffee, and panelists about family office, changing family roles, responsibility for stakeholders and more!

Maestra Virtual Gala

Monday, March 29, 7:00-10:00pm ET

"Amplify" is Maestra Music's inaugural Spring concert event. Taking place virtually this year, "Amplify" will highlight the work and programs Maestra offers in an effort to provide support, visibility, and community for the women who make the music in the musical theater industry by featuring stories, conversations, and musical performances featuring some of our favorite "maestrae" from Broadway and beyond. Before the show will be a chance to connect with other audience members and learn more about Maestra and after an opportunity to join virtual conversations with Broadway stars.