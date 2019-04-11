Missouri History Museum Kicks Off Closing Month of Muny Memories Exhibit with a World Record Attempt

The Missouri History Museum's current special exhibit Muny Memories: 100 Seasons Onstagecloses on Sunday, June 2, 2019 and to commemorate the occasion, the Museum is inviting the public to participate in an attempt to set the record for the World's Largest Modern Jazz Dance Class.

On Saturday, May 4, 2019, more than 600 people will gather to shimmy, shake, and chasse their way into history during a dance lesson taught by Muny Artistic Associate and choreographer, Michael Baxter.

"For the past 9 months our Muny Memories exhibit has taken visitors "backstage" to discover the history of the nation's largest outdoor musical theatre," said Tami Goldman, tourism and special projects manager for the Missouri Historical Society. "This is an exhibit closing like never before. We wanted to do something big to kick off the last month of the exhibit run and before the start of The Muny's 101st season. What could be bigger than the World's Largest Dance Class?"

Dancers of all ages and abilities are invited to register for the class, which will be about 45 minutes in length and take place, rain or shine, on the lawn in front of the Missouri History Museum. Tickets are $7 per person and include a commemorative T-shirt. Participants must register in advance. Interested parties are encouraged to "bust a move" as the event is expected to sell out quickly.

Event check-in begins at 7:30 am that day with the lesson starting at 9 am. Between check-in and the start of class, participants will have exclusive access to the Muny Memories exhibit.

The World-Record Attempt at the Largest Dance Class is being held in partnership with The Muny. For more information or for event registration visit: mohistory.org/world-record.

Muny Memories: 100 Seasons Onstage is open June 9, 2018, through June 2, 2019, at the Missouri History Museum. Admission is free. The Muny's 101st season begins June 10, 2019. For more information visit muny.org.

The Muny celebrated its centennial season in 2018. To commemorate this milestone, another Forest Park Landmark is recreating 100 seasons of Muny magic. The Missouri History Museum shines a spotlight on the oldest and largest continuously operating outdoor-theatre in the United States in Muny Memories: 100 Seasons Onstage. This 6,000-square-foot exhibit examines the history of The Muny through approximately 130 artifacts, including 10 costumes and 87 props from favorite Muny shows. Muny memories come to life through interactive media, oral histories from Muny stars and staff, and opportunities to learn a dance step or two

The Missouri History Museum, located in St. Louis' Forest Park, is operated by the Missouri Historical Society. The Museum offers programs and outreach services, including special exhibits; tours; theatrical and musical presentations; programs for school classes and youth groups; family festivals; special events; workshops; and lectures. Due to its innovative approach to public service and inclusion, the Missouri History Museum was chosen as the first recipient of two of the country's most prestigious awards for museums - the Institute of Museum and Library Services National Award for Museum Services in 1994, and the American Alliance of Museum's Diversity, Equity, Accessibility and Inclusion Award in 2017. The Missouri History Museum receives funding from the St.Louis City and County taxpayers through the Metropolitan Zoological Park and Museum District, and from the members and donors to the Missouri Historical Society. Learn more: mohistory.org/museum.

The Muny's mission is to enrich lives by producing exceptional musical theatre, accessible to all while continuing its remarkable tradition in Forest Park. As the nation's largest outdoor musical theatre, we produce seven world-class musicals each year and welcome over 400,000 theatregoers over our nine-week season. Celebrating 101 seasons in St. Louis, The Muny remains one of the premier institutions in musical theatre. For more information about The Muny, visit muny.org





