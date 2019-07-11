Mike Zito's Gulf Coast Records Revue Comes To Old Rock House

The recently-formed, quickly-rising Gulf Coast Records presents it's first multi-artist revue show as Mike Zito's Gulf Coast Records Revue comes to the Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., Saturday, July 20. Doors: 7pm. Show Time: 8pm (all ages). Tickets: $15. Info: (314) 588-0505 or visit http://oldrockhouse.com.

In addition to Zito, there will be full-set performances by guitarist Tony Campanella (whose debut album "Taking It To The Street" was released this past April on Gulf Coast Records) and Odds Lane (whose debut "Lost And Found" was released June 7). All three artists are from St. Louis, making this a long-awaited "homecoming" performance of sorts.

Mike Zito: The acclaimed guitarist continues his ever-busy "First Class 2019 Summer Tour" schedule with shows throughout the U.S. and, just last week, a week-long festival apperance in Germany. Zito and GCR partner Guy Hale recently launched a new label, Gulf Coast Records, with already a solid artists roster: Albert Castiglia, Billy Price, Jimmy Carpenter, Tony Campanella, and Diana Rein. No stranger to music audiences worldwide, Zito took home "Blues Rock Artist of the Year" honors last May at the 2018 Blues Music Awards in Memphis, the 'Grammys of the Blues.' Additionally, Zito's First Class Life album reached #1 on the National Roots Music Report Top 50 Blues Albums Chart. Currently, Mike is nominated for the 2019 Independent Blues Awards in the "Best Blues Rock Band," "Best Music Engineer/Producer," "Best Blues Rock Song" and "Best Song For The Common Good" categories.

Tony Campanella: This veteran rockin' blues artist from St. Louis has been playing regularly for over twenty-five years, making a name for himself as one of the best guitarists in the city. On his debut album Taking It To The Street, Campanella - a virtuoso guitarist with a voice full of fire - now brings his soul and passion to a wider audience that will make Blues-Rock fans swoon. "If your love for the blues centers around great guitar playing, this is an album you need to hear" - THE ROCK DOCTOR.

Odds Lane: Band members Doug Brykit and Brian Zielie create a uniquely blended mix of driving blues-rock riffs and solid grooves with an overall pop sensibility on their Gulf Coast Records debut, Lost And Found. Inspired by the re-mastered release of Mike Zito's Blue Room album, they've come full circle with a collection of eleven songs influenced by their South St. Louis blues rock/funk roots.

www.gulfcoastrecords.net





Related Articles Shows View More St. Louis Stories

More Hot Stories For You