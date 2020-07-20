Midnight Company Reschedules Two Plays To 2021

Due to the continued and aggressive presence of the Coronavirus, The Midnight Company has rescheduled two of their planned productions.

NOW PLAYING THIRD BASE FOR THE ST. LOUIS CARDINALS...BOND, James Bond, originally scheduled for August 13 - 29, will now run July 8 - 23, 2021 at The Chapel.

Midnight had also scheduled IT IS MAGIC by Mickle Maher October 29 - November 14 at The Kranzberg Black Box theatre. That production will now run October 21 - November 16, 2021 at the Kranzberg Black Box.

Still on Midnight's schedule, pending further notice, is "GIVE 'EM HELL HARRY" September 17 - October 3 at the .ZACK Theatre, and another production to take the place of IT IS MAGIC in late October. That title will be announced shortly.

Midnight's Artistic Director, Joe Hanrahan, said "It was clear we couldn't move forward with "NOW PLAYING..." at this time, and IT IS MAGIC has a cast of five. The restrictions of the virus have made that size of a production problematic. We're hoping to possibly move forward with another one-person show in its place. The people at The Chapel and at The Kranzberg Arts Foundation have been wonderful, not only in their hard work and preparation for possible performances at their spaces, but in their understanding of postponements due to the virus."

For more information, visit midnightcompany.com.

Related Articles Shows View More St. Louis Stories

More Hot Stories For You