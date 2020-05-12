Midnight Company Announces Fall Shows

The Midnight Company will present two plays this Fall - a revival of GIVE 'EM HELL HARRY! by Samuel Gallu in September, and the St. Louis premiere of IT IS MAGIC by Mickle Maher in October. These shows will be preceded by the rescheduled production of Midnight's NOW PLAYING THIRD BASE FOR THE ST. LOUIS CARDINALS...BOND, James Bond in August.

GIVE 'EM HELL HARRY!, the one man show about the life, times and presidency of Harry S Truman, will run September 17 through October 3 at the .ZACK Theatre, with performances Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, and a 2pm matinee on Sunday September 27. IT IS MAGIC, a dark comic tale of manic life in the depths of a community theatre rehearsal room, will run October 29 through November 14, with performances Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, and a 2pm matinee on Sunday, November 9. Tickets will go on sale later in the year at MetroTix.com.

The Midnight Company first produced GIVE 'EM HELL HARRY! in 2009 at The Missouri History Museum. KDHX called that production "a delightful show...a seamless portrayal of Truman's political journey...pure entertainment." The play is a faithful and humorous rendition of Truman's life, building his story in a series of scenes depicting his childhood on a Missouri farm, his military service in WW I, his political apprenticeship as a Judge in Jackson County, MO, his years in the US Senate, his unlikely ascendancy to the presidency and momentous years in the White House. Joe Hanrahan, Midnight's Artistic Director played Truman in that show, and will take on the role again. David Wassilak (one of Midnight's Co-Founders) will direct.

IT IS MAGIC is a sorrowful and hilarious meditation on the deep, ancient evil at the heart of the community theater audition process, and an investigation into the mysteries of theater-making itself. Two sisters, community theatre veterans who've never had the chance to contribute artistically, are holding auditions for their adult version of The Three Little Pigs in the theatre basement, while the group's pretentious artistic director is attending opening night of his MACBETH on the MainStage above. Premiering in Chicago last May, Third Coast Review called it "...one of those love letters to theatre...delightfully wacky," while New City Stage said "Any show that juggles loving critics and tearing their throats out is good in my book." Midnight has previously presented two Mickle Maher plays, THE HUNCHBACK VARIATIONS and AN APOLOGY FOR THE COURSE AND OUTCOME OF CERTAIN EVENTS AS DELIVERED BY DOCTOR FAUSTUS ON THIS HIS FINAL EVENING. Suki Peters will direct IT IS MAGIC, and the cast will include Nicole Angeli, Michelle Hand, Joe Hanrahan, Britteny Henry and Carl Overly.

Prior to its Fall schedule, Midnight will present its rescheduled production at The Chapel of NOW PLAYING THID BASE FOR THE ST. LOUIS CARDINALS...BOND, James Bond, running August 13 through August 29, with performances Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, and a 2pm matinee on Sunday, August 23. Ticket vendor and ticket prices will be announced later in the summer.

For more information, visit midnightcompany.com





