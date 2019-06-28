Michael Feinstein And Special Guest Storm Large Perform At The Kauffman Center, February 9

American entertainer Michael Feinstein and special guest Storm Large will perform at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts in Muriel Kauffman Theatre on February 9, as part of the 2019-2020 Kauffman Center Presents series.

The five-time GRAMMY-nominated musician Michael Feinstein is joining forces with renowned vocalist Storm Large for an unforgettable evening of live music. Performing hits from the Great American Songbook, this duo dazzles audiences with their brilliant vocals and witty anecdotes. Tickets for Shaken & Stirred: Michael Feinstein and special guest Storm Large range from $49 to $109, plus applicable fees. Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, July 12, and will be available through the Kauffman Center Box Office at (816) 994-7222 or online at www.kauffmancenter.org.

Michael Feinstein is a multi-platinum recording artist with Emmy-nominated PBS specials and an acclaimed NPR series. With a long list of musical accolades, Feinstein has established himself as a renowned singer and pianist worthy of such iconic venues as the Sydney Opera House and the White House. His exceptional musicality is matched by his passion for arts education. Feinstein founded the Great American Songbook Foundation in 2007, an organization dedicated to celebrating and preserving the Great American Song Book through master classes, education programs and the annual High School Songbook Academy. He currently serves as the artistic director of the Palladium Center for the Performing Arts, a $170 million, three-theatre venue in Carmel, Indiana, known for its diverse live programming. His most recent award-winning albums are A Michael Feinstein Christmas, The Sinatra Project and The Power Of Two.

Storm Large gained national prominence as a finalist on the CBS show Rock Star: Supernova in 2006. A graduate of the Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York, her recent highlights include engagements with the New York Pops, Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and the San Francisco Symphony. Storm Large made her guest debut in 2011 as a vocalist in Pink Martini, singing four sold-out concerts at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. with the National Symphony Orchestra. In 2014 her band released the record Le Bonheur, a collection of twisted and tortured love songs.





