Metro Theater Company Announces 2021-22 Season

Metro Theater Company (MTC), St. Louis's premiere professional theater for youth and families and St. Louis' third-oldest theater company, announces its 2021-22 Season. From a Motown-meets-hip hop themed musical based on a New York Times bestselling, Newbery Medal-winning picture book to a witty, intelligent, and moving original play that reaffirms and empowers female voices in science, Metro Theater Company's 49th season features a colorful mix of engaging productions that entertain and inspire families and youth of all ages. Tickets go on sale to the general public on September 3.

The 2021-22 Season kicks off with Digging Up Dessa (October 17 - November 7) and Say Something, Do Something (touring in October - December 2021) followed by Last Stop on Market Street (February 6 - 27), Bold, Brave, Curious! (touring in March - April 2022) and In My Granny's Garden (May 15 - June 19).

All 2021-22 Season productions will be performed live for in-person audiences. All live audiences over the age of 12 will be required to provide proof of vaccination in order to attend, and masks will be required. In addition, to ensure continued digital accessibility across the St. Louis region and beyond, MTC continues online streaming of all upcoming productions, as part of PNC Arts Alive's newly funded MTC Remote initiative.

MTC is also continuing its pay-what-you-can viewing period for each mainstage production (live or streaming) so that economic barriers do not prevent families from experiencing the season's productions. To support neurodivergent audiences and those with varying physical abilities, sensory friendly, audio described, and sign language interpreted performances will be available for each production as well. To advance community dialogue around important issues in each production, MTC is hosting panel events in connection to each production as well. Dates for these special events will be forthcoming.