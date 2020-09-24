Max & Louie Productions & Artists Lounge Live Presents GET HAPPY: ANGELA INGERSOLL SINGS JUDY GARLAND

The one night only event will stream October 11 at 6:00 PM CST.

Max & Louie Productions joins local arts organizations around the nation to present the virtual concert event Get Happy: Angela Ingersoll Sings Judy Garland, streaming live from Chicago, Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 6:00 PM Central Standard Time. (4:00 Pm Pacific 7:00 Pm Eastern)

In an Emmy Award-nominated performance, Angela Ingersoll celebrates Judy Garland with virtuosic vocals, passionate storytelling, and naturally winning humor. As seen on PBS, her two hour concert features a powerful six-piece orchestra and classic songs including "Over the Rainbow," "The Trolley Song," "Get Happy," and "The Man That Got Away."

Angela Ingersoll won acclaim for her portrayal of Judy Garland in multiple productions of the play End of the Rainbow and was awarded Chicago's Jeff Award and LA Times Woman of the Year in Theatre. Angela appeared as Garland in the 2018 Max & Louie St. Louis production.

The event, produced by Chicago-based company, Artists Lounge Live, features a talkback with online audience members immediately following the performance. Ticket proceeds will provide crucial support to Max & Louie Productions.

"We are delighted to bring the one and only Angela Ingersoll back to Max & Louie audiences as she channels the unique electric song styling's of Judy Garland. This performance of Get Happy is sure to bring you joy," states Stellie Siteman Producing Artistic Director of Max & Louie Productions.

"Tickets" for Get Happy: Angela Ingersoll Sings Judy Garland are priced at $35 per household and can be purchased online at maxandlouie.com or by calling 314.795.8778. Purchasers will receive an exclusive link to the concert live stream through email twenty-four hours prior to the performance. To view concert, patrons must have a high speed internet connection that allows for streaming. For more information, visit maxandlouie.com.

