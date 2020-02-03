Main Stage Theatre Named At Kirkwood Performing Arts Center

STAGES St. Louis and the City of Kirkwood are thrilled to announce the naming of the Main Stage Theatre at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center (PAC). Thanks to a very generous gift from Don and Nancy Ross, the theatre will be named The Ross Family Theatre.

"Nancy and Don Ross have been extraordinary supporters of STAGES for many years. This amazing gift to name the Main Stage Theatre at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center is a transformative one. The entire STAGES organization will be forever grateful," said Executive Producer Jack Lane.

The Ross Family Theatre will serve as the mainstage for STAGES performances, beginning with the organization's 35th Anniversary Season in 2021. The theatre will feature both orchestra and mezzanine levels, totaling 525 seats.

"Our entire family is so pleased to support STAGES St. Louis with the naming of The Ross Family Theatre at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center. For 34 years STAGES has been a tremendous asset to the cultural landscape of our community. On this new national level in a stunning state of the art building, the future appears limitless for STAGES. We are very proud to play a role, and hope others in our community will join us in supporting STAGES for future generations," said Nancy and Don Ross.

In addition to The Ross Family Theatre, the new Kirkwood PAC will also house a 2,000 square-foot event space, spacious upper and lower level lobbies connected by a grand staircase, a 3,000 square-foot Studio Theatre, and community and artistic support spaces.

The Performing Arts Center is slated to open in July 2020. In its inaugural year, the PAC is projected to entertain over 100,000 patrons between the seasons at both STAGES and the Kirkwood Theatre Guild and community events hosted by the City of Kirkwood.

STAGES 2020 Season, the final one in the Robert G. Reim Theatre, will kick off May 29 and runs through October 4, 2020. The season features:

A CHORUS LINE

Music by Marvin Hamlisch

Lyrics by Edward Kleban

Book by James Kirkwood & Nicholas Dante

May 29 - June 28

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES

Music and Lyrics by Jerry Herman

Book by Harvey Fierstein

July 17 - August 16

ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE

Written and originally directed by Ted Swindley

Featuring the music of Patsy Cline

September 4 - October 4

Disney's ALICE IN WONDERLAND

Music and lyrics by Sammy Fain and Bob Hilliard, Oliver Wallace and Cy Coban,

Allie Wrubel and Ray Gilbert, Mack David, Al Hoffman and Jerry Livingston

Music adapted and arranged and additional music and lyrics by Brian Louiselle

Book adapted and additional lyrics by David Simpatico

June 16 - June 28





Related Articles Shows View More St. Louis Stories

More Hot Stories For You