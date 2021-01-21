MOONSTONE CONNECTIONS Podcast Presents Amelia Acosta

Moonstone Connections episode 4 is now available. The episode features Associate Artistic Director at the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, Amelia Acosta.

Listen to the episode below!

Amelia Acosta Powell (she/her) serves as the Associate Artistic Director at the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis. Before she joined Hana S Sharif's team in St. Louis, Amelia was the Line Producer at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, and prior to that, the Artistic Associate & Casting Director at Arena Stage in Washington, DC. She also has various credits as a freelance producer, director, and casting director. Most recently, she directed The Thanksgiving Play at The Rep. She is a proud alumna of the Allen Lee Hughes Fellowship, a steering committee member of the Latinx Theatre Commons, a member of the Casting Society of America, a founding member of Closer Look Arts Collective, and an inaugural grantee of Theatre Communication Group's Rising Leaders of Color. She is an adjunct faculty member at Webster University Conservatory of Theatre Arts and has taught master classes at The Growing Studio NYC, Brown University/Trinity Rep, The Catholic University of America, Howard University, The George Washington University, American University, The Actors' Center, Creative Acts, and more. She is originally from Denver and holds her bachelor's and her master's degrees from Georgetown University.