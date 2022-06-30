MATILDA Comes to COCA Next Month

COCA's Summer Musical takes the stage with Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical, July 22-24, 2022. The production features influential performances, high-energy dance numbers, and a story about justice performed by professional and student artists in collaboration with each other.

Matilda The Musical is directed by Jennifer Wintzer, choreographed by Christopher Page-Sanders, and music directed by Colin Healy.

Based on the beloved children's book, Matilda The Musical tells the story of Matilda Wormood, a young girl with extraordinary powers, who believes in the power of justice and a good book. Matilda's cruel and neglectful parents send her off to school where she struggles under the reign of the school's tyrannical headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, who punishes children for not abiding by her strict rules. Matilda befriends her kind teacher, Miss Honey, who realizes Matilda's talents and encourages her to embrace her uniqueness. Matilda learns how to use her powers to seek fairness for herself and her friends, never letting "little thing like little" stop her.

COCA Pre-Professional Division Theatre Artist student Riley Carter Adams joins the cast as Matilda. A rising seventh grader, Carter Adams has performed in The Rep's A Christmas Carol and is a member of The Muny Kids Touring Troupe, performing in the 2022 productions of Camelot and The Color Purple.

WHEN:

FRI, JUL 22 | 7:00PM

SAT, JUL 23 | 3:00PM*

SAT, JUL 23 | 7:00PM**

SUN, JUL 24 | 1:00PM

SUN, JUL 24 | 5:00PM

*The role of Matilda will be performed by understudy Devynn Yakel.

**Audio Description provided by MindsEye Radio & ASL Interpretation provided by Deaf Inc.

WHERE:

Catherine B. Berges Theatre at COCA

6880 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63130