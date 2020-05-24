Local Missouri Theatres Gear Up to Reopen This Year

Local theaters in Missouri are looking to the future in determining when they will be able to reopen after the lockdown caused by the health crisis.

According to News Tribune, four Jefferson City theater groups are hoping to be back on their feet soon.

Capital City Productions, The Little Theatre, Scene One Theatre and Stained Glass Theatre of Mid-Missouri were all forced to cancel or postpone spring shows.

"I am sure all theatrical groups are struggling, as are we, to pay the bills without any income," said Mark Howard, board president of Stained Glass Theatre of Mid-Missouri. "Yet, if our (hopefully temporary) closure protects the life of even one of our cast, crew or patrons, it will be a worthy sacrifice."

Stained Glass hopes to return with "Pollyanna" on June 18.

Howard said that the group continued to rehearse online throughout March and April, and then moved to stage rehearsals, while practicing social distancing.

Meanwhile, Capital City Productions is hoping to reopen its doors, with "Bonnie & Clyde: The Musical" scheduled to open Thursday.

Scene One Theatre founder Mark Wegman said they are likely to reopen in late July or August with another installment of the Short Attention Span Theatre.

"We even thought about making the physical distancing part of the plot," Wegman said.

Gabrielle Wittenberger, artistic director for The Little Theatre of Jefferson City, is in no rush to reopen. The group canceled the remainder of its season, as well as the first show of the next season. The theater plans to open the season late in November and do only three shows instead of the normal four.

