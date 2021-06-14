Listen: MOONSTONE CONNECTIONS Podcast Presents Kevin Connors

Moonstone Connections episode 8 is now available. The episode features Executive Artistic Director of the Music Theatre of Connecticut, Kevin Connors.

Listen to the episode below!

Kevin Connors has been a professional musical theatre composer and director for more than 40 years. Off-Broadway: PLAY LIKE A WINNER (NYMF award-winner 2016 and 2017), PRIME TIME PROPHET, JUKEBOX SATURDAY NIGHT, THE ABANDONED LOVES OF FREDERICK R., LIFE ANONYMOUS, LOVER: THE VALENTINO MUSICAL, BABES OFF BROADWAY, SALOON AND SUZY Q. Selected regional productions: THE FANTASTICKS, IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY, BABES IN TOYLAND, A CHRISTMAS CAROL, BABY; with such stars as Joan Rivers, Joanna Gleason, James Naughton, Skitch Henderson, and Johnny Mathis. Co-founder Music Theatre of Connecticut in 1987 where he still serves as Executive Artistic Director. He has directed over 100 MTC Equity MainStage productions including NEXT TO NORMAL, THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY, JEKYLL & HYDE, CABARET, LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, EVITA, DOUBT, MASTER CLASS, GYPSY, (all Connecticut Critics' Circle Award Nominations/Winners), and IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY (Moss Hart Award Winner). 2019 BroadwayWorld Award Winner as Best Director for MTC's CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF and 2020 Connecticut Critics' Circle Award Winner Best Director for MTC's RAGTIME. As a composer, he has penned the score for numerous musicals including IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY and A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A LIVE RADIO PLAY (both published by Playscripts, Inc.). He is a ten-time Connecticut Critics' Circle Best Director nominee/winner, the recipient of the Tom Killen Award for Outstanding Contribution to Connecticut Professional Theatre, and served on the faculties of The Hartt School of Music/University of Hartford, Sacred Heart University, the University of Bridgeport and Musical Theatre Works in NYC. www.kevin-connors.com

Moonstone Connections Podcast is hosted by Sharon Hunter. Sharon is a professional actor, singer and member of Actors' Equity Association and SAG-AFTRA. Sharon is the Founder and Producing Artistic Director of Moonstone Theatre Company, a new professional performing arts organization offering the St. Louis community a wide range of quality theatrical productions while supporting local arts and education. Sharon is the host, writer and producer of the arts and entertainment podcast, Moonstone Connections. She is the Founder and Executive Director of the St. Louis Theatre Task Force. In addition, Sharon is an Adjunct Professor in the College of Arts and Sciences at Maryville University.

If you'd like to recommend someone to be interviewed, reach out to Hunter at moonstonetheatrestl@gmail.com.

For a list of all the platforms where the Moonstone Connections podcast can currently be accessed click here: https://linktr.ee/moonstoneconnections. New episodes premiere every month.