Leah Berry To Lead Ozark Actors Theatre's MY FAIR LADY

Ozark Actors Theatre is thrilled to announce the full cast and creative team for this summer's production of My Fair Lady, which will star Leah Berry in the role of Eliza. Berry will be joined Quinn Q. Cason in the role of Higgins, and Peter Boyer in the dual role of Pickering and Doolittle. The show will be directed by Jenny Male.

"My Fair Lady is a beautiful piece of theatre," said OAT Artistic Director A.S. Freeman, "And this powerhouse cast that we've assembled will be under the incredible leadership of an incredible director (Male), who will craft a gorgeous rendering of this show, without many of the issues that can come with this script."

OAT Favorite Titus Kautz will music direct the production, which will utilize the two-piano version of the score. Sarah Luckadoo will choreograph. Patrick Ulrich, who designed the last show Male directed for OAT (As You Like It), will provide the scenic design, with costumes by Jenna Gove. Angela Duggins will design the props, and Kevin Shaw will provide the lighting design.

The rest of The Acting Company will include Laura Light, Liya Khaimova, Jackson Buhr, Nathan Haltiwanger, Colin Stansky, Kelly Brown, Pauline Parkhurst, Hannah Geisz, Anna Benoit, Taylor Tveten, and Emma Puetz.

Individual tickets are now on sale and are available at OzarkActorsTheatre.org or by calling the box office at 573-364-9523. The production opens on June 13th and runs through June 30th, with performances at 7:30 Thursday through Saturday, and 2:00 performances on Friday and Sunday. Group rates, under-30, under-13, and Military discount tickets are available.





