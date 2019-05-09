Laugh Out Loud at the Fourth Annual 'That's What She Said' Evening of Female-Centric Comedy

Solid Lines Productions announces its fourth annual fundraising gala That's What She Said. The evening of comedy and camaraderie will be held Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Sophie's Lounge in the .ZACK. Doors open at 6:30 pm, with a Silent auction, complimentary appetizers and a cash bar available. The cabaret performance, hosted by Fox Smith and Rachel Bailey, begins at 7:30 pm. The highly anticipated annual event features a variety of local artists and includes hilarious stand-up, short skits, burlesque, drag, and singing comedy. The potential for spontaneous laughter is high.

That's What She Said is a comedy fundraiser for Solid Lines Productions, a local nonprofit theater company dedicated to exploring contemporary issues and cultural diversity through theater. As an example of its commitment to social and economic equity, the company pays staff and performers for their work. This popular event has limited seating and is expected to sell out, interested patrons are encouraged to make early reservations. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/o/20089874561

Learn more about the event here: https://www.facebook.com/events/403878473738845/





