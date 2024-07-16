LONGING By Lize Lewy Debuts At The Gaslight Theater In August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



LONGING, the new work from breakout playwright Lize Lewy, makes its world premiere August 16th-18th at the Gaslight Theater, featuring direction by Kay Ailee Bush.

Welcome to the world of Platforms, a virtual reality chat roulette app popularly used in the not-so-distant future of 2064. Mason, a brooding introvert (played by Andre Navid Eslamian), wanders aimlessly in pursuit of genuine connection. He encounters Lola (played by Leta DeBardeleben), an enchanting siren of the internet seeking reprieve from reality. Together, they navigate the challenges of connection in the digital age, exploring the hardships and misunderstandings inherent in their interactions, skillfully guided by intimacy direction from Summer Baer.

A team of six early-career theatre artists has crafted a technological wonderland for the stage. under the leadership of designer Zachary Grimm.

Visit Lxnging.com for additional information and to purchase tickets today.

Comments