LITTLE WOMEN, WHITE CHRISTMAS, And More Set for The Rep 2026–27 Season
Season highlights include five Mainstage productions, three Studio Series, and a new Diamond Anniversary Concert Series featuring Broadway stars.
Augustin Family Artistic Director Kate Bergstrom and Managing Director Danny Williams have announced The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis’ 2026–27 season, marking the company’s 60th anniversary with a lineup of five Mainstage productions, three Studio Series productions, and a new Diamond Anniversary Concert Series.
The Mainstage season will begin with Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women, adapted by Lauren Gunderson and directed by Delaney Piggins, running September 9–27, 2026.
Next will be 2 Pianos 4 Hands by Ted Dykstra and Richard Greenblatt, directed by Tom Frey, running October 7–25, 2026.
The holiday production will be Irving Berlin’s White Christmas, directed by Kate Bergstrom, running December 2–23, 2026.
In early 2027, the season will continue with Dominique Morisseau’s Detroit ’67, directed by Brian Marable, running February 3–21, followed by Agatha Christie’s And Then There Were None, directed by Robyne Parrish, running March 17–April 4, 2027.
The anniversary season will also include the Diamond Anniversary Concert Series, featuring performances by Jessie Mueller with Seth Rudetsky (August 28–29, 2026), Megan Hilty (February 26–27, 2027), and Jeremy Jordan (April 9–11, 2027).
Three productions in the Steve Woolf Studio Series will be announced at a later date.
MAINSTAGE SEASON
LITTLE WOMEN
Adapted by Lauren Gunderson
Directed by Delaney Piggins
September 9–27, 2026
2 PIANOS 4 HANDS
By Ted Dykstra & Richard Greenblatt
Directed by Tom Frey
October 7–25, 2026
Irving Berlin’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
Directed by Kate Bergstrom
December 2–23, 2026
DETROIT ’67
By Dominique Morisseau
Directed by Brian Marable
February 3–21, 2027
AND THEN THERE WERE NONE
By Agatha Christie
Directed by Robyne Parrish
March 17–April 4, 2027
DIAMOND ANNIVERSARY CONCERT SERIES
Jessie Mueller with Seth Rudetsky
August 28–29, 2026
Megan Hilty
February 26–27, 2027
Jeremy Jordan
April 9–11, 2027
STEVE WOOLF STUDIO SERIES
Titles to be announced
Studio Play #1 — October 21–November 15, 2026
Studio Play #2 — January 13–February 7, 2027
Studio Play #3 — March 10–April 4, 2027
Ticket Information
Subscription renewals are now available, with packages ranging from $175 to $475. Single tickets and concert series subscriptions will go on sale later this summer.
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