LITTLE WOMEN, WHITE CHRISTMAS, And More Set for The Rep 2026–27 Season

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Augustin Family Artistic Director Kate Bergstrom and Managing Director Danny Williams have announced The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis’ 2026–27 season, marking the company’s 60th anniversary with a lineup of five Mainstage productions, three Studio Series productions, and a new Diamond Anniversary Concert Series.

The Mainstage season will begin with Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women, adapted by Lauren Gunderson and directed by Delaney Piggins, running September 9–27, 2026.

Next will be 2 Pianos 4 Hands by Ted Dykstra and Richard Greenblatt, directed by Tom Frey, running October 7–25, 2026.

The holiday production will be Irving Berlin’s White Christmas, directed by Kate Bergstrom, running December 2–23, 2026.

In early 2027, the season will continue with Dominique Morisseau’s Detroit ’67, directed by Brian Marable, running February 3–21, followed by Agatha Christie’s And Then There Were None, directed by Robyne Parrish, running March 17–April 4, 2027.

The anniversary season will also include the Diamond Anniversary Concert Series, featuring performances by Jessie Mueller with Seth Rudetsky (August 28–29, 2026), Megan Hilty (February 26–27, 2027), and Jeremy Jordan (April 9–11, 2027).

Three productions in the Steve Woolf Studio Series will be announced at a later date.

MAINSTAGE SEASON

LITTLE WOMEN

Adapted by Lauren Gunderson

Directed by Delaney Piggins

September 9–27, 2026

2 PIANOS 4 HANDS

By Ted Dykstra & Richard Greenblatt

Directed by Tom Frey

October 7–25, 2026

Irving Berlin’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

Directed by Kate Bergstrom

December 2–23, 2026

DETROIT ’67

By Dominique Morisseau

Directed by Brian Marable

February 3–21, 2027

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE

By Agatha Christie

Directed by Robyne Parrish

March 17–April 4, 2027

DIAMOND ANNIVERSARY CONCERT SERIES

Jessie Mueller with Seth Rudetsky

August 28–29, 2026

Megan Hilty

February 26–27, 2027

Jeremy Jordan

April 9–11, 2027

STEVE WOOLF STUDIO SERIES

Titles to be announced

Studio Play #1 — October 21–November 15, 2026

Studio Play #2 — January 13–February 7, 2027

Studio Play #3 — March 10–April 4, 2027

Ticket Information

Subscription renewals are now available, with packages ranging from $175 to $475. Single tickets and concert series subscriptions will go on sale later this summer.