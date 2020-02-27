LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS and More Announced for The Rep 2020-2021 Season Lineup

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis announces a dynamic new set of shows for its 2020-2021 season designed to delight, excite and engage theatregoers like never before.



"This year, we want to share the magic of The Rep with both our longtime supporters and new audiences across the region," said Hana S. Sharif, The Rep's Augustin Family Artistic Director. "Our new season will feature classics, contemporary thought-provoking shows and robust family programming to make theatre accessible to more people than ever before."



The 2020-2021 season will include well-known works such as Moby Dick and Little Shop of Horrors, as well as groundbreaking contemporary plays like Hir, a dark comedy that explores family dysfunction and gender roles in America, and Mlima's Tale, a captivating work from two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage.



The Rep will also debut world-premiere productions of Top of the World, a riveting psychological thriller, and The Gradient, a daring new play set in a near-future world where there are rehabilitation centers for men accused of sexual misconduct.



Sharif announced the season lineup at an event Thursday evening at Delmar Hall emceed by Julie Tristan, award-winning host and journalist for 98.1 FM and KPLR 11, and featuring special guest Missouri State Sen. Jamilah Nasheed, who delivered a proclamation welcoming Sharif to Missouri.



For the first time, two of The Rep's productions this season will be presented in partnership with COCA - Center of Creative Arts in the soon-to-be-opened, state-of-the-art Berges Theatre in University City.



"Welcoming partners such as The Rep into our space is just the type of new programming we envisioned as we launched COCA's expansion plans," said Kelly Pollock, Executive Director of COCA. "Hosting part of The Rep's season in the new Berges Theatre creates an opportunity to support professional theatre in St. Louis, while providing opportunities for young people brings us all closer to creating a St. Louis that is connected and inclusive."



Event guests also got a sneak peek of the 2020-2021 season lineup with a special musical performance from Little Shop of Horrors, performed by vocalists Shayna Blass and Mark G. Meadows.



In addition to the six Mainstage shows and three Studio shows, The Rep will also produce the story of Donny Hathaway in Twisted Melodies, three productions for young audiences as part of its Imaginary Theatre Company, as well as an expanded New Play Festival in the fall. This season also kicks off a new holiday tradition with a December production of Charles Dickens' classic, A Christmas Carol. (Detailed descriptions and run dates of all shows below and at repstl.org/2020-2021).



ABOUT THE REPERTORY THEATRE ST. LOUIS

The Rep is the St. Louis region's most honored live professional theatre company. Founded in 1966, The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis is a fully professional theatrical operation belonging to the League of Resident Theatres, The League of St. Louis Theatres and is a constituent member of Theatre Communications Group, Inc., the national service organization for the not-for-profit professional theatre. Learn more about The Rep at www.repstl.org.



The Rep's 2020-2021 Season



MAINSTAGE:



Little Shop of Horrors



Book by Howard Ashman

Music by Alan Menken

Lyrics by Howard Ashman



Previews: Sept. 4-10, 2020

Performances: Sept. 11 - Oct. 2, 2020

Performed at the Loretto-Hilton Center for the Performing Arts (130 Edgar Rd.)



It's a classic tale, really: Girl meets boy. Boy meets carnivorous alien plant. Carnivorous alien plant develops an insatiable taste for blood. Join Seymour and Audrey on this musical comedy joy ride bursting with pop melodies, soul ballads and girl group swagger. Buckle up for an evening of romance, action and a just a touch of overzealous dentistry.





Top of the World

by Catherine Butterfield



Performances: October 2020

Performed at COCA's Berges Theatre (524 Trinity Ave.)



A riveting psychological thriller makes its world premiere at The Rep. Following the suicide of his wife, television crime show runner Brendan Murray desperately seeks any clues he might have missed. The mystery deepens when an episode of Brendan's TV show begins to mirror his real-life tragedy all too closely. As Brendan and his family replay their memories seeking answers, they only unlock more questions. One question looms above the rest: how do they find a pathway to healing?

The Great Leap

by Lauren Yee



Previews: Oct. 30 - Nov. 5, 2020

Performances: Nov. 6-22, 2020

Performed at the Loretto-Hilton Center for the Performing Arts



Armed with a lethal crossover dribble and a knack for devastating trash talk, 17-year-old Manford Lum is the star point guard of a U.S. college basketball team traveling to Beijing for an exhibition match between two rival coaches. But as this Chinese-American phenom arrives amidst the roiling backdrop of the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests, Manford discovers himself at the epicenter of a personal, political and cultural standoff. Lauren Yee's formidable play bristles with all the relentless energy of its underdog hero.





Native Gardens

by Karen Zacarias



Previews: Jan. 15-21, 2021

Performances: Jan. 22 - Feb. 7, 2021

Performed at the Loretto-Hilton Center for the Performing Arts



"The difference between a flower and a weed is a judgement." In Karen Zacarías' brilliant comedy, cultures and gardens collide, turning well-meaning neighbors into feuding enemies. The play begins as a polite backyard dispute between the young, upwardly mobile Del Valles and the thoroughly Baby Boomer Butleys. But as the pairs squabble over the two feet of dirt where their properties meet, the action spirals into a symphony of inspired chaos.

Oo-Bla-Dee



by Regina Taylor



Performances: February 2021

Performed at COCA's Berges Theatre



The piano is rollicking, the bass is thumping and the saxophone is wailing. It can only mean one thing: Evelyn Waters & The Diviners are in town. Regina Taylor's swinging musical chronicles a 1940s Black female jazz band as they journey from St. Louis to Chicago seeking fame and freedom in a climate of racism, sexism and an unforgiving industry. Inspired by the true stories of Billie Holiday, Sweethearts of Rhythm, Valaida Snow and May Lou Williams, Oo-Bla-Dee celebrates all the women musicians who fought for and earned their rightful place in American history.





Moby Dick

Adapted by David Catlin

From the book by Herman Melville



Previews: March 12-18, 2021

Performances: March 19 - April 11, 2021

Performed at the Loretto-Hilton Center for the Performing Arts



Madness, obsession and bloodlust take harrowing flight in a thrilling revision of Melville's masterpiece. Captain Ahab's hunt for the great White Whale soars to new heights through exhilarating acrobatic and theatrical spectacle that invites audiences into the heart of the action. This adaptation from Lookingglass Theatre Company brings a literary legend to life in an experience that's both visceral and evocative.

STEVE WOOLF STUDIO SERIES:



Hir

by Taylor Mac



Previews: Oct. 9-15, 2020

Performances: Oct. 16 - Nov. 1, 2020

Performed at the Loretto-Hilton Center for the Performing Arts



As Isaac returns from the war zone of Afghanistan, he finds fresh battle lines have been drawn in his childhood home. This dark comedy sees the soldier's dysfunctional family in a total role reversal: a tyrannical father enfeebled by sickness, a once timid mother drunk with power and a sibling transitioning into a person he doesn't recognize anymore. With the family's former identity upended, old wounds and unresolved grudges drag them into all-out chaos.

The Gradient

by Steph Del Rosso



Previews: Jan. 8 - Jan. 14, 2021

Performances: Jan. 15-31, 2021

Performed at the Loretto-Hilton Center for the Performing Arts



In this world premiere satire set in the not-so-distant future, a new facility promises to take men accused of sexual misconduct and rehabilitate them into responsible citizens. But inside the walls of The Gradient, the culture ruled by profit margins and corporate buzzwords muddles its high ideals. New employee Tess is eager to do her part, but finds herself locked in a subtle psychological battle with her latest client - one who has the perfect answer to her every question. Steph Del Rosso's bold new play asks: can we mass-produce forgiveness?





Mlima's Tale

by Lynn Nottage



Previews: March 26 - April 1, 2021

Performances: April 2-18, 2021

Performed at the Loretto-Hilton Center for the Performing Arts



Mlima, a majestic and powerful African elephant, is murdered for his tusks. From beyond the veil of death, Mlima's spirit follows the path of his tusks on a moving, lyrical journey through the dark world of the international ivory trade. From Lynn Nottage, the two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright of Sweat and Ruined, Mlima's Tale is a captivating and haunting fable come to life. SPECIAL SHOWS:*



Twisted Melodies

Written by and starring Kelvin Roston, Jr.



Performances: July 2020



This powerful one-man show is based on the life of St. Louis soul music icon Donny Hathaway, perhaps best known for his duets with Roberta Flack. Twisted Melodies is an immersive and crushing play about the brilliant singer and composer's compelling inner struggle. Torn between the muses that inspire him and the mental illness that torments him, Hathaway evaluates his life in a gripping performance by St. Louis native Kelvin Roston, Jr.

A Christmas Carol



by Charles Dickens

Adapted by Michael Wilson



Previews: Dec. 6-10, 2020

Performances: Dec. 11-30, 2020

Performed at the Loretto-Hilton Center for the Performing Arts



At long last, the ghosts of Ebenezer Scrooge's past, present and future have caught up with him. Now London's most infamous miser must take a transformative journey as he faces the worst parts of himself and discovers unexpected redemption. Families are sure to delight in this enchanting winter's tale filled with the wonder of Christmas in a theatrical extravaganza unlike any that St. Louis has seen before. Don't miss the start of a new tradition as The Rep launches its annual production of Michael Wilson's fantastical adaptation of Charles Dickens' beloved tale.



* Single-ticket exclusives IMAGINARY THEATRE COMPANY:

A Gnome for Christmas

by Sarah Brandt

Music and lyrics by Stephen James Neale



A warm-hearted holiday musical sprinkled with fun and hijinks, A Gnome for Christmas returns to the Imaginary Theatre Company. Lulu's father is an inventor...just not a very successful one. After another of his failed inventions lands the family at a rundown farmhouse, Lulu's about ready to give up. But when mysterious and magical things start happening, it seems that this farm might be home to more than meets the eye. A mischievous enchanted gnome, Timmy, is determined to bring Lulu a little Christmas cheer. With memorable songs and lovable characters, it's the perfect holiday confection.





Puss in Boots

by Nathan and Jennifer Roberts



Everyone's favorite feline fable is here to charm and beguile! The miller's son is not finding life easy, with barely a penny to his name and no inheritance from his father, save for a useless cat and a pair of too-small boots. But this cat hides a secret: She can talk! And sing! And she has a plan to take them from the poorhouse to a princely castle. But how long can this extraordinary kitty keep up the ruse before the cat is out of the bag? Bring the whole family and share the legend of Puss in Boots!

Tomás and the Library Lady

Adapted by José Cruz Gonzalez

From the book by Pat Mora



Dive into a fantastical world of books in this celebratory true story. As Tomás' family heads north to Iowa for work, they find fewer and fewer people who speak their native Spanish language. Looking for a place to fit in, Tomás finds a new passion when he befriends a librarian who introduces him to the magical world of books. This enchanting story adventures through the pages of towering dinosaurs and ferocious tigers, igniting Tomás' imagination and bringing the audience along for the ride. Copyright © 2020 The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, All rights reserved.





