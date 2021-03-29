LISTEN: Scott C. Sickles Joins MOONSTONE CONNECTIONS Podcast

Moonstone Connections episode 6 is now available. The episode features SCOTT C. SICKLES, an LGBTQ/biracial Korean American writer whose plays have been performed in New York City, across the U.S., and internationally in Canada, Australia, the UK, Hungary, Singapore, Indonesia, and Lebanon.

Listen to the episode below!

SCOTT C. SICKLES is an LGBTQ/biracial Korean American writer whose plays have been performed in New York City, across the U.S., and internationally in Canada, Australia, the UK, Hungary, Singapore, Indonesia, and Lebanon. Recently, he published Playing on the Periphery: Monologues and Scenes for Queer Kids (Amazon). Full-lengths include: Nonsense and Beauty (Repertory Theatre of St. Louis: Edgerton New Play Award; Outstanding New Play, St. Louis Theater Circle; ATCA Steinberg Finalist); Marianas Trench (O'Neill Finalist); Pangea (O'Neill Semifinalist), and Composure (NY Innovative Theatre Award; Lambda Literary Finalist), among others. Five consecutive Writers Guild of America Awards for "General Hospital" and eight Emmy nominations.

Moonstone Connections Podcast is hosted by Sharon Hunter. Sharon is a professional actor, singer and member of Actors' Equity Association and SAG-AFTRA. Sharon is the Founder and Producing Artistic Director of Moonstone Theatre Company, a new professional performing arts organization offering the St. Louis community a wide range of quality theatrical productions while supporting local arts and education. Sharon is the host, writer and producer of the arts and entertainment podcast, Moonstone Connections. She is the Founder and Executive Director of the St. Louis Theatre Task Force. In addition, Sharon is an Adjunct Professor in the College of Arts and Sciences at Maryville University.

If you'd like to recommend someone to be interviewed, reach out to Hunter at moonstonetheatrestl@gmail.com.

For a list of all the platforms where the Moonstone Connections podcast can currently be accessed click here: https://linktr.ee/moonstoneconnections. New episodes premiering on the third Tuesday of every month.