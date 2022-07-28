LEGALLY BLONDE At The Muny To Go On As Scheduled Amid Flash Flooding

According to a newly released statement from The Muny, the venue is still planning for tonight's Thursday, July 28 performance of Legally Blonde The Musical to go on as scheduled amid flash flooding throughout the St. Louis region.

The statement reads:

"Thank you for everyone's genuine concern for The Muny's condition in light of recent flash flooding. We are still planning for tonight's Thursday, July 28 performance of Legally Blonde The Musical to go on as scheduled.



Due to the special circumstance of additional flash flooding in the St. Louis area today, if you are unable to make it to The Muny safely tonight, patrons may exchange their Thursday, July 28 ticket for another performance of Legally Blonde, playing through Monday, August 1. Exchanges may be made at The Muny Box Office beginning Friday, July 29 at 9AM.



As always, muny.org and our social media channels are the best source for the most up-to-date information and updates about The Muny!"

