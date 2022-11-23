Jennifer Theby Quinn Stars In THE TWELVE DATES OF CHRISTMAS Charity Drive For St. Louis Diaper Bank
This heartwarming one-woman play offers a hilarious and modern alternative to the old standards of the holiday season.
Jennifer Theby Quinn stars in the hilarious and heartwarming one-woman show "The Twelve Dates of Christmas" at the Westport Playhouse November 25-December 23. This is the first time the show has ever been performed in St. Louis!
After seeing her fiance kiss another woman at the televised Thanksgiving Day Parade, Mary's life falls apart -- just in time for the holidays. Over the next year, she stumbles back into the dating world, where "romance" ranges from weird and creepy to absurd and comical. It seems nothing can help Mary's growing cynicism, until the charm and innocence of a five-year-old boy unexpectedly brings a new outlook on life and love. This heartwarming one-woman play offers a hilarious and modern alternative to the old standards of the holiday season.
For tickets and show times, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2211330®id=81&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.westportplay.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1
**Bring a box of feminine products to benefit the St. Louis Diaper Bank and save half-off your ticket! Offer valid at the Westport Playhouse box office only.
More Hot Stories For You
November 18, 2022
The New Jewish Theatre continues its season with Jerry's Girls, a Jerry Herman musical revue from December 1 – December 18. The musical brings together composer/lyricist Jerry Herman's “greatest hits” - from his many smash productions to some of his lesser well-known musicals. From Mame to Milk and Honey, Hello Dolly! To La Cage Aux Folles, Jerry's Girls lovingly revisits the shows and their music.
Jay Leno & Jeff Foxworthy's Performance at the Fox Theatre is Cancelled
November 16, 2022
Due to unfortunate circumstances, Jay Leno & Jeff Foxworthy’s performance this weekend in St. Louis at the Fabulous Fox Theatre on Friday, November 18 has been cancelled.
WICKED To Return To St. Louis' Fabulous Fox Theatre, April 12 – May 7
November 14, 2022
WICKED, St. Louis' most popular musical, will return to St. Louis at the Fabulous Fox Theatre April 12 – May 7.
Tesseract Theatre Opens ORDINARY DAYS This Friday!
November 14, 2022
The Tesseract Theatre Company is moving back to the .Zack Theatre with uplifting musical Ordinary Days.
Gateway Center for Performing Arts Presents A CHRISTMAS STORY This Holiday Season
November 11, 2022
Gateway Center for Performing Arts (GCPA) opens their ninth MainStage season with the beloved holiday classic, A Christmas Story. Enjoy this heartwarming and hilarious story written by Jean Shepherd, adapted for the stage by playwright Joseph Robinette and composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (The Greatest Showman, Dear Evan Hansen).