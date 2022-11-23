Jennifer Theby Quinn Stars In THE TWELVE DATES OF CHRISTMAS Charity Drive For St. Louis Diaper Bank

Jennifer Theby Quinn stars in the hilarious and heartwarming one-woman show "The Twelve Dates of Christmas" at the Westport Playhouse November 25-December 23. This is the first time the show has ever been performed in St. Louis!

After seeing her fiance kiss another woman at the televised Thanksgiving Day Parade, Mary's life falls apart -- just in time for the holidays. Over the next year, she stumbles back into the dating world, where "romance" ranges from weird and creepy to absurd and comical. It seems nothing can help Mary's growing cynicism, until the charm and innocence of a five-year-old boy unexpectedly brings a new outlook on life and love. This heartwarming one-woman play offers a hilarious and modern alternative to the old standards of the holiday season.

**Bring a box of feminine products to benefit the St. Louis Diaper Bank and save half-off your ticket! Offer valid at the Westport Playhouse box office only.