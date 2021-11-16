Ignite Presents NEWSIES THE MUSICAL

Now is the time to seize the day! Come see the Ignite production of NEWSIES THE MUSICAL! Tickets are on sale now at Ignitewithus.org.

Based on the real-life Newsboy Strike of 1899, this new Disney musical tells the story of Jack Kelly, a rebellious newsboy who dreams of a life as an artist away from the big city.

After publishing giant, Joseph Pulitzer, raises newspaper prices at the newsboys' expense, Jack and his fellow newsies take action. With help from the beautiful reporter, Katherine Plumber, all of New York City soon recognizes the power of the underdog.

Ignite is currently in Phase 3 of our Covid-19 Reopening Plan. Masks are required for this performance. Free Sensory Friendly performance January 19.

Audio description provided for individuals who are blind or partially sighted on January 22. Ignite Theatre Company is pleased to offer seating and other accommodations for our patrons with special needs. Wheelchair seating and companion seats are available for all performances and may be reserved at checkout.

Please note, the only true handicap accessible seating is in row L. If you are unable to secure one of those seats, please let us know by emailing IgniteBoxOffice@gmail.com. Ignite reserves the right to move seats to ensure social distancing. Tickets are non-refundable/ non-exchangeable.