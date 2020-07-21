Greg Warren's WHERE THE FIELD CORN GROWS Now Available on Digital Audio Platforms

In June and July, 800 Pound Gorilla will release a new video special and accompanying album from St. Louis-based comedian Greg Warren: Where the Field Corn Grows. Known for his appearances on Late Night with Seth Meyers, LAST COMIC STANDING and Dry Bar Comedy, among others, Greg Warren is smart enough to understand what he doesn't know, and it's in his common-sense attempt to understand basic agriculture, home repair, or finances that he harvests the ridiculous and absurd. While he may poke fun at farmers, he does it from a place of self-admitted ignorance, rather than coastal condescension. Whether the subject is his own suburban shortcomings, or a playful dig at blue-collar conventions, Greg is a man of the people without pandering. He spreads the funny like seeds, that may root in the heartland, but are destined to grow far and wide.

Where the Field Corn Grows sees Greg continuing to discuss polarizing topics such as field corn vs. sweet corn, all while adhering to his signature brand of clean comedy that has captivated audiences across all demographics for years.

The special and album release dates follow:

-June 19th - Album is exclusively available on SiriusXM and Pandora

-June 30th - Special is available on Amazon, Amazon Prime Direct, Google Play, Xbox Video and Vudu

-July 21st - Album is available on a digital audio platforms

Where the Field Corn Grows Track Listing

1. Beans and Corn

2. Bulk Bins

3. Pumpkin Cannons

4. Where Yo' Daddy At?

5. Iron Workers

6. Lobster Pilaf

7. Mixed Nuts

8. MRI

9. The Blood Sticker

10. The Fogger

11. The Unsaver

12. The Previous Guy

13. The FFA

14. A Tour from My Dad

15. Cover Crops

Recorded in July of 2019 at the Wildey Theater in Edwardsville, IL

Greg Warren, most recently seen on Dry Bar Comedy, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Late Late Show and Comedy Central Presents, has built a strong fan base with an act inspired by his Midwestern upbringing. His albums Fish Sandwich (April 2017), Running Out of Time (Sept 2013) and One Star Wonder (June 2009) hit #1, #3 and #6 respectively in iTunes Top Comedy Albums. An honest mix of self-deprecation, frustration and an arsenal of lifelike characters highlight Greg's colorful perspective.



Greg attracts a diverse audience spectrum, having performed as a finalist on BET's Coming to the Stage and on COUNTRY MUSIC Television. He is a favorite on the nationally Syndicated Bob & Tom Radio Show, which led to touring theaters nationwide with The Bob & Tom All Stars Comedy Tour.

Greg hails from St. Louis, MO, where his father was a high school wrestling coach and his mother made him play clarinet in the band. He has captivated audiences with anecdotes about the conflict inherent in meshing the two disparate high school identities of varsity wrestler and band geek. Greg's "Flute Man" bit is a perfect encapsulation of the insecurities of high school and the ongoing quest to be cool, and is one of the most requested bits in the history of the Bob & Tom Show. Greg was also a West Point Cadet, where he distinguished himself by amassing an impressive tally of demerits and endless hours of pointless marching. After moving on to the University of Missouri, he studied journalism and became an All-American college wrestler.



During college, Greg won a comedy contest and was invited to perform at Déjà Vu, a local club in Columbia, MO. After a stint selling Jif and Pringles for Procter & Gamble, Greg made the decision to become a full-time comedian. This bold move led to an invitation to Montreal's prestigious Just for Laughs Comedy Festival in 2002, where Greg performed as one of the featured New Faces of Comedy. He has also been seen on Comedy Central's Premium Blend and NBC's Last Comic Standing.



He is heard daily on SiriusXM Comedy and headlines comedy clubs across the country. He appeared in the independent films 23 Minutes to Sunrise and Marshall The Miracle Dog. He is a founding member of the St. Louis Sketch Week Players. He and comedian Brendan Eyre cohost the podcast "One Down", a weekly review of The New York Times Crossword Puzzle.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You